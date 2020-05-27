The sheriff's department said two boats were tethered together near the shoreline when the top of a large tree fell and struck both boats

'Sweet' 13-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Tree While Boating with Family in Oregon

A 13-year-old Utah girl was struck and killed by a falling tree while boating with her family in Oregon this weekend, authorities said.

Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a boating accident in the Box Canyon area of Detroit Lake on Sunday just before 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The caller told deputies that two pontoon-style boats were tethered together near the shoreline when the top of a large tree fell and struck both boats.

When deputies and emergency personal arrived, the girl — who was identified by those who knew her as Bailey Monson — was receiving CPR.

Life Flight was called to transport her to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities did not identify the girl, but a GoFundMe page arranged to support her family identified her as Bailey.

“This past weekend we lost our sweet Bailey to a horrible accident,” the page said. “We are trying to raise money for our family to help with all the cost to get our baby girl home from Oregon as well as the funeral expenses.”

Commenters on the page remembered Bailey as a caring person and a good friend.

“Bailey was such a sweet girl and cared about everyone,” one person wrote. “I’m going to miss her very much and I love her tons.”