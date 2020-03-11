13-Year-Old Boy Walking to School Hit and Killed By Car in Los Angeles

Image zoom Abraham Trejos GoFundMe

A 13-year-old boy on his way to middle school was hit and killed by a car as he walked in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

Abraham Trejos was down the street from his home around 7:30 a.m. when his light turned green, and he walked across the road inside a marked crosswalk, Los Angeles Police Department Det. Moses Castillo told PEOPLE.

At the same time, a 43-year-old woman who also had a green light turned left onto Woodlawn Avenue, striking the teen, who was about halfway through the intersection.

Castillo said the woman, who had just dropped her daughter off at school, told police she did not see Abraham, and pulled over to the side of the road once she realized what happened.

The boy died at the scene of cardiac arrest, despite a bystander’s best efforts to perform CPR, KTLA reported.

Abraham, a student at Animo Jefferson Charter Middle School, would have turned 14 in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Killed in Car in Front of Family When Boulder Falls From Overpass — Which Police Say Was Intentional

“[Abraham’s] mother and I were at the scene today, she was grieving at the makeshift memorial that’s growing,” Castillo said. “I heard her tell the story where she exited her house to go drop off her 4-year-old daughter, and she noticed police activity down the street, so she decided to go around, not realizing the reason why she was blocked off was because of her son… She thought, ‘That’s horrible, I hope it’s not my son.’”

“She’s devastated,” he added.

Castillo said the woman driving the car has been cooperative, and that police are looking into whether she may have been distracted by her cell phone.

RELATED: 2-Year-Old Boy Hit and Killed While Walking with Parents After Car Jumps Curb in Arizona

There is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were involved, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Castillo told PEOPLE that the case brought back memories of Marlene Lorenzo, 14, and her sister Amy, 12, who were walking to their middle school in the same neighborhood when they were struck and killed by a car in April 2019.

He said the girls’ parents saw Abraham’s death on the news, and came out to support Castillo, who in turn put them in touch with the young boy’s grieving — and pregnant — mother.

“They agreed to meet Abraham’s mom, and the mom received them really well and it was a really special touch,” he said.

A GoFundMe page organized by the nonprofit Badge of Heart has so far raised more than $9,000.