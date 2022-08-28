Human Interest 13-Year-Old Allegedly Causes 4-Car Crash Involving School Bus After Taking Parents' Car Out No major injuries were reported in the accident, which police said was caused by a 13-year-old who took her parents' Chevy Suburban out without their knowledge By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2022 04:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: CBS An underage driver is allegedly responsible for a four-car crash that took place Friday morning in Colorado. The initial investigation by Colorado State Patrol (CSP) found that a 13-year-old girl caused the accident in eastern Boulder County, which involved a school bus, after taking her parents' Chevy Suburban without their knowledge, according to CBS Colorado. Four people were transported to a nearby hospital with no major injuries, though KUSA 9 reported that a 66-year-old man sustained moderate injuries. Five People Killed in Florida Wrong-Way Crash; Driver Charged With Vehicular Homicide One student was on the bus, along with the driver, and was not injured. The bus driver had just started their route and another bus was dispatched to complete it. All four vehicles were heavily damaged in the accident, which occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Lookout Road at 8:11 a.m. local time. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 13-year-old driver was cited and released to her parents. CBS reported that she isn't expected to be jailed. Eastbound Lookout Road and southbound 287 were closed for several hours during the investigation, but they reopened by 11:30 a.m., according to KUSA 9. A representative for the Colorado State Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.