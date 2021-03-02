The ages of the injured range from 16 to 55, while those who died range in age 20 to 55, according to KABC

An SUV believed to be carrying more than two dozen people crashed into a tractor-trailer in Southern California on Tuesday morning, leaving at least 13 dead and others injured, according to authorities.

Jake Sanchez with the California Highway Patrol tells PEOPLE 25 people were packed inside an SUV that slammed into a semi-truck just after 6 a.m. near the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California. An earlier press conference at a hospital said 15 people were killed but CHP later said it was 13, according to NBC News.

Twelve victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and the remaining survivors were taken to three hospitals in the area, Sanchez said. One of the victims taken in by El Centro's Emergency Department later died.

According to KABC, the SUV involved in the crash — a Ford Expedition — should only carry eight to nine people. Sanchez told the outlet the SUV drove into an intersection "directly in the path of the big rig" that smashed into its left side, pushing it off the road.

CHP Chief Omar Watson told the Associated Press that it is unclear whether the SUV came to a halt at a stop sign before entering the intersection.

"Obviously, that vehicle's not meant for that many people," Watson said. "It's unfortunate that that many people were put into that vehicle because there's not enough safety constraints to safely keep those people in that vehicle."

It's believed the victims could have been farmworkers, Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, told the AP. The immigration status of the SUV's passengers is unknown and is being investigated by CHP, the New York Times reported.

"It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don't know who they were," Mora said.