13-Inch Split in Pipeline May Have Caused Southern Calif. Oil Spill: U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating what caused more than 126,000 gallons of oil to spill five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, California

Workers in boats try to clean up floating oil near gulls in the Talbert Marshlands as a 3,000-barrel oil spill, about 126,000 gallons, from an offshore oil rig reaches the shore and sensitive wildlife habitats in Newport Beach, California on October 3, 2021.

Authorities believe they have identified a likely cause of the devastating Southern California oil spill.

At a news conference held on Tuesday, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore revealed that the underwater pipeline that leaked approximately 126,000 gallons of oil was split open, NBC Los Angeles and CBC News reported. Divers found a 13-inch gash in the 4,000-foot section of the pipeline that had been displaced nearly 100 feet off the coast, Ore shared, NBC reported.

Sharing additional details at the briefing, Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said, as reported by CNN, that the "pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string."

"At its widest point is about 105 feet away from where it was. So, it is kind of an almost semicircle," Willsher explained, CNN reported. Officials are still investigating to determine a definite cause.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment further.

At this time, a cause of the split has not been confirmed. A preliminary report from the Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration states that an anchor possibly hooked the pipeline, creating the partial tear.

David Pettit, senior attorney for Natural Resources Defense Council who worked on the Deepwater Horizon response and other spills, told NBC News that several factors will be analyzed for damage assessment.

As the public awaits answers, locals are urged to stay away from the area and refrain from recreational activities near the coast as clean-up efforts take place.

The oil spill was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday, officials said in a tweet. About 3,000 barrels, or approximately 126,000 gallons, of oil spilled off the California coast, prompting officials to close the area.

The city of Huntington Beach announced in a press release that the Coast Guard "is the lead agency coordinating the response into the spill incident, and the investigation into how the spill occurred." Officials said that Beta Offshore, a California subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy Corporation, is responsible for the oil and working closely to assist in clean-up efforts.

On Monday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in Orange County as personnel from the Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services assist with cleanup and mitigation.