12-Year-Old Okla. Girl Wakes Up Just in Time to Save Her Family from House Fire: 'She Is a Hero'

A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl is being hailed a hero after saving her family from a house fire.

Deysi Garza Aguirre was asleep on the couch at home early Saturday when she was awoken by a popping sound, the Clinton Fire Department of Oklahoma said in a statement shared on social media.

After seeing an electrical outlet sparking, Deysi tried to unplug devices from nearby outlets, but then saw that a fire had already begun and spread to the furniture close by, officials said.

Realizing what was happening, the preteen alerted her family members — including siblings, cousins and an aunt — to get out of the house. Once everyone was removed from the home, Deysi called 911 from a neighbor's phone, authorities said.

"She is a hero. ... Her courageous actions no doubtably prevented a much worse situation from occurring," the Clinton Fire Department said in their Facebook post. "While they may have lost their house their family is still whole."

Deysi Garza Aguirre Credit: Clinton Fire Department/Facebook

Days after the fire, Deysi joined ABC station KOCO on the scene, where she further detailed the scary incident.

"I was sleeping right here and the fire started right there, so I was really close to the fire," she explained to the outlet. "I started screaming my aunt's name."

Lt. Dylan Abner with the Clinton Fire Department called Deysi "an amazing little girl" — noting that "she's far beyond her years" — in a statement to KOCO, which reported that Deysi was the first to receive an award from the fire department for her heroic actions.

"We put together the Clinton Fire Department Award for Courage and Bravery. It's just something we felt like we should do for her," Abner told the outlet.