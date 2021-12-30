“I am safe,” shared Michelle Khiev, the sole survivor of the crash, adding that she wished she “could say the same about my brothers and sister”

12-Year-Old Girl Speaks Out After Surviving Crash That Killed Her 3 Siblings: 'I Was Just Scared'

A 12-year-old girl, the sole survivor of a car crash that killed three of her siblings, says she feels fortunate to be alive, but wishes she had been able to help her family members.

Michelle Khiev was traveling with her older brothers Tonny, 31, and Johnny, 27, as well as her 14-year-old sister Keo, when their vehicle struck a toll booth on the Atlantic City Expressway, and became "fully engulfed" in flames, New Jersey State Police previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the New Jersey State Police.

"I was just scared and scared for everyone in the car," Michelle, who was not seriously injured in the crash, told local CBS affiliate KYW-TV on Tuesday.

When the fire broke out, Michelle explained that she "opened the door and got out" — and then immediately became worried for her sister. "I looked to my left to where my sister was sitting and the fire was blocking it."

Although Michelle initially hoped to rescue her sister, and even began to walk back towards the burning vehicle, she was saved by an onlooker — a pastor named Wil Del Valle — who managed to get her to turn back before the car exploded, per the outlet.

Reachthon "Tonny" Khiev, Reachsieh "Johnny" Khiev, Keotepie "Keo" Khiev Reachthon "Tonny" Khiev, Reachsieh "Johnny" Khiev, Keotepie "Keo" Khiev | Credit: GoFundMe

Michelle also shared a message on a GoFundMe created to help raise money for her family.

"I am safe. But I wish I could say the same about my brothers and sister," she wrote. "I love and miss Tonny, Johnny and Keo so much."

The 12-year-old girl went on to extend a message of support to the onlooker who "saved my life."

"Thank you to Pastor Wil for helping me and keeping me from running back to the car to save my sister Keo," she wrote.

The pastor shared his own account of the tragedy on social media, after receiving permission from the Khiev family to do so.

At the time of the tragic incident, the pastor said that he and his wife were driving home when they noticed a fire had broken out by one of the toll booths.

"We got to the toll booth to pay and I asked 'Hey is everyone okay?' The toll collector kept saying 'Oh my god, oh my god, I don't know a car just hit the toll booth,' " he wrote, noting that after calling 911 for help, he "noticed a girl walking away from the burning car."

"When we tried to get her to walk but she continued to stumble so I picked her up into my arms and ran to the toll booth offices. I kept saying 'It's okay' and she continued to repeat 'No it's not, my brothers and sister are in the car,' " he added.

Continuing, he recalled, "I won't forget the sounds or smells, and I won't forget this brave 12 year old girl who got out of the car, and was desperately thinking of her family. She wanted them out of the car but she did all she could."

Family friend Jimmy Giang previously told ABC affiliate WPVI that the brothers, who worked as in-home aides for people with disabilities, had gone home to Atlantic City to surprise their younger sisters for Christmas.

"Unfortunately, it was their best and last Christmas as a family," their sister Mimi Khiev — who was not in the vehicle at the time — wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Mimi remembered her brothers for their "caring" natures, which "not only translated through their career, but also through their endless kindness to everyone they encounter."

Mimi also wrote that her little sister, a freshman at Atlantic City High School, was "such a beautiful, intelligent and very sweet girl."

Keo's principal shared that the young student "will be deeply missed" in a statement to KYW-TV.

"She was a vibrant young lady who embraced her school community as a member of JROTC and student council," Dr. La'Quetta Small wrote. "She was loved by her peers and developed a great rapport with many teachers."

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe page has raised over $67,000.