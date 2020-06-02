The young girl sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to police and fire officials

12-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Run Over by Her Father While Sunbathing in Driveway

A 12-year-old girl is lucky to be alive after her father accidentally ran her over while she was sunbathing on the driveway of their Massachusetts home.

The child, who has not yet been identified, sustained serious injuries from the incident but is expected to survive, according to a press release from the Raynham Police Department.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said officers responded to the incident on Sunday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. after receiving a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, they learned the girl had been "partially run over" by a car, which Donovan confirmed to The Boston Globe was driven by her father.

A preliminary investigation by police and fire officials determined that the 41-year-old man had pulled into the driveway, "not realizing the child was there," when he accidentally struck her with his vehicle, according to the press release.

Authorities said the girl was treated by medics at the scene before getting airlifted to Children's Hospital Boston, where she is currently being treated for her injuries.