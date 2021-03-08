Caleb Anderson plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall, where he will study aerospace engineering

12-Year-Old Boy in His Sophomore Year of College Gets Accepted to His Dream Engineering School

Caleb Anderson is continuing his educational journey — and leaving his mark along the way.

At just 12 years -old, Caleb impressed folks around the nation when he started his sophomore year at Chattahoochee Technical College to earn his bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering.

But now, Caleb has something else to be proud of: he was recently accepted to his dream school, the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The college announced the exciting news in a post on Twitter Thursday, explaining that Anderson would attend the school in the fall and continue studying aerospace engineering.

"Caleb Anderson was just 3 when became the youngest Black American male to qualify for MENSA," the college wrote. "Now 12, Caleb has been officially accepted to Georgia Tech and will join us on campus this fall to earn a degree in aerospace engineering."

Caleb learned sign language when he was 9 months old and kept improving after that. He started reading a few months later, then was able to solve math problems around his second birthday, CBS News reported.

He was just 3 years old when he qualified for MENSA — a non-profit organization for people who score in the 98th percentile or higher in a standardized intelligence test. It's essentially a club for exceptionally smart people, with members including actress Geena Davis.

Though his knowledge is well beyond that of his seventh-grade classmates, Caleb recently insisted to Fox News that he isn't that "smart."

"Number one, there are a lot of people who are smarter than me," he explained to the outlet. "And there are a lot of people who work harder than me, so compared to them, I'm definitely not smart."

Caleb's parents, however, knew early that their child was one of a kind, especially when they talked to other parents.

"He's always had this hunger and thirst for knowledge," Caleb's dad, Kobi Anderson, pointed out to Fox News.

"As we started to interact with other parents, and had other children, then we started to realize how exceptional this experience was because we had no other frame of reference," Kobi continued to NBC affiliate WXIA.

"He said, 'Mom I'm bored. This is not challenging,'" Caleb's mom, Claire, added to the outlet. "'It's really not helping me grow in my learning, and I think I'm ready for college.'"

In his second year at Chattahoochee Technical College, Caleb said he's been taking courses in physics, chemistry and world and American literature, Fox News reported.

"He has far surpassed me in math, so I can't help him anymore," his dad joked to WXIA.

As he looks ahead to his future at Georgia Tech, Caleb said he hopes his educational experiences will land him an internship with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

And though Caleb admitted to Fox News that he feels pressure to live up to his potential, he confirmed that he is taking it in stride.