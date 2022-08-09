12-Year-Old Alabama Boy Admits to Accidentally Shooting His Mom to Death, Officials Say

A 12-year-old Alabama boy has confessed to accidentally shooting and killing his mother last week, according to authorities.

The child, who has not been identified, admitted to shooting and killing his 29-year-old mom Ayobiyi Cook at a home on Freemont Avenue in Forestdale, according to a news release published Monday by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they believe the victim's son "unintentionally discharged" the gun, leading to his mother's death.

The boy initially "fabricated a story" about the shooting, but "eventually gave a true account" of what happened, the JSCO said.

"This offense is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community," the department said on Monday.

Officials were originally told "a man was seen fleeing from the residence shortly before the 911 call was made," the department said in its initial release, published Saturday.

However, the JSCO said "there appeared to be no forced entry into the home."

Detectives eventually determined the original story given by the boy "was not possible," and the child ultimately admitted to pulling the trigger, according to Monday's release.

Evidence at the scene of the shooting suggests the gunfire was "unintentional," the JSCO said.

The shooting will be addressed via Alabama's Family Court system, per the department.

The family of the unidentified mother and son "has been cooperative throughout the process," and the child who fired the gun "will remain with" the family at this time, officials said.

Cook was the wife of a Birmingham police officer, according to AL.com. Her husband was reportedly at work when his wife died in the overnight shooting.

A funeral for Cook will be held Friday at noon at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bessemer, according to her obituary on the Faith Memorial Chapel Funeral Services website.

Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon at Faith Memorial's Bessemer Chapel.