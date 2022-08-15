People.com Human Interest 12 People Rescued After Ride Stops Midair at Calif. Carnival Fire officials said the ride, known as The Rampage, suddenly stopped working while operating at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday night, per multiple reports By Abigail Adams Abigail Adams Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 02:43 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Napa Fire Department/Facebook A dozen people were rescued from a carnival ride in California when the attraction malfunctioned in midair. Napa city firefighter Nick Rizzo said the ride, known as The Rampage, suddenly stopped working while operating at the Napa Town and Country Fair on Saturday night, according to the Napa Valley Register. All 12 riders were "successfully" removed from the ride, according to a post on the Napa Fire Department Facebook page. No injuries were reported. Jacob Degraw, 17, said he and the other riders were not aware of the situation until firefighters began rescue operations, according to ABC affiliate KABC-TV. Family of Teen Who Died After Fall from Fla. Amusement Park Ride Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit "They just left us swirling up there and they didn't tell us like we were broke down," the teen explained. "We kinda figured it out when the security guard showed up." The Napa Valley Exposition, which organizes the fair, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Napa Fire Department/Facebook The Rampage got stuck amid its final ride of the night, the Register reported. Passengers on the ride were reportedly between the ages of 8 and 20. The ride features two Ferris wheel-style attachments, as seen in photos from the scene shared by the Napa Fire Department on Facebook. Oakley said ride operators contacted fire officials after they were unable to bring the ride "all the way down to the station," despite their attempts, per KABC-TV. It took under 30 minutes for crews to retrieve all 12 fairgoers from the ride, the Register reported. Rizzo said firefighters used a 70-foot truck ladder to reach the people stuck in the air. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Degraw and his friend Emery Land were among the riders who suddenly found themselves stuck on The Rampage. The pair said they battled the cold while waiting to be rescued: Land was only wearing a "thin" jacket, and Degraw wasn't wearing one at all. Degraw's father, Brandon Degraw, said one young girl appeared to be upset by the incident. "She was crying, on the ground shaking like a leaf, it was pretty rough for her," he told KABC-TV. 14-Year-Old Boy's Harness Was Still Locked After Fatal Fall from Amusement Park Ride: Accident Report Napa Fire Department/Facebook An on-site manager claimed this is believed to be the first time The Rampage has broken down while operating at the fair, Rizzo said, according to the Register. Corey Oakley, chief executive of the Napa Valley Expo, said the ride was installed by the fair's longtime contractor Helm & Sons Amusements, per the report. Helm & Sons Amusements did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. However, Oakley said he feels "very comfortable" with Helm & Sons Amusements, calling them "a great company" with "a great safety record." 11 People Stuck on Universal Studios Hollywood Ride After Power Outage "All their protocols worked," he explained. "Everything they were supposed to do was done in the way they were supposed to do it." The Rampage was closed Sunday "out of an abundance of caution," Oakley said, per the Register.