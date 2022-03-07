"He won over everyone with his smile, fearlessness and determination worthy of a real hero," the the Slovak Ministry of Interior reportedly said

11-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Becomes 'Hero of the Night' After Making His Way to Slovakia Alone

As Europe's refugee crisis escalates due to Russia's deadly invasion of Ukraine, one boy's solo passage to safety is spreading across the globe.

Officials are calling the 11-year-old Ukrainian child the "hero of the night" after he successfully crossed the border into Slovakia by himself, CNN reported.

"He came all alone because his parents had to stay in Ukraine," the Slovak Ministry of Interior posted on Facebook, according to CNN. "Volunteers took care of him, took him to a warm place and gave him food and drink."

Authorities said the boy was picked up by relatives in Slovakia, whose information was written on the child's hand and on a piece of paper inside his passport.

"He won over everyone with his smile, fearlessness and determination worthy of a real hero," the Slovak Ministry of Interior said, per the news outlet.

The boy — whose name has not been released — lived in Zaporizhzhia, a city located on the Dnieper River in the southeast of Ukraine.

Irpin, Ukraine Irpin, Ukraine | Credit: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty

CNN said it couldn't independently confirm the story, and additional details about his family in Ukraine are not available.

He is just one of more than 1.7 million refugees who have fled Ukraine in recent days, according to figures from the United Nations. A UN spokesperson said the nations receiving refugees have shown "tremendous solidarity and hospitality."

"The least I can do is help people who were able to escape," April — a 20-year-old native of Ukraine who has lived in Germany for a year — told NPR of her efforts to assist Ukrainian refugees. "It's very important for me that my fellow Ukrainians feel welcome here, especially the children."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24, marking the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin has insisted that Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy has vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."