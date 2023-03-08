11-Year-Old Twin Brothers Steer SUV Off Ohio Highway After Their Mom Has Seizure While Driving

Two brothers are being hailed as heroes for their quick-thinking after their mother suddenly had a seizure while driving.

Twins Jordan and Jermel Taylor, 11, leapt into action last month when their mother, Crystal Thompson, experienced the "incapacitating medical emergency" while traveling near State Route 21 South and State Route 30 East, according to a post on the City of Massillon's Facebook page.

Thompson, who has epilepsy, was driving the twins to their grandmother's house in the family's SUV around 10:30 a.m. when the seizure began, ABC affiliate WEWS-TV reported.

Jordan quickly realized what was happening and alerted his brother. "I told my brother, Jermel, 'I think she's about to have a seizure,' " he recalled to the station.

Jermel, who was in the front passenger seat, grabbed the steering wheel and guided the car off the road and into a grassy area, according to Massillon officials.

"While she was having the seizure, I thought to myself, 'Let's not injure all the people on the road in the cars, and let's try to keep everybody safe,' " Jermel said during an interview with CBS affiliate WTRF-TV.

Jordan directed his brother toward the field from the back seat and then called 911 for help, according to WEWS-TV.

At first, Jordan said he wasn't sure where he was when they first connected with the dispatcher. "I was, like, so scared," he told WEWS-TV.

Thompson was transported to a local hospital a short time later, according to the City of Massillon. She is proud of her sons, and grateful that they stepped in when they did.

"I will say I'm very much thankful for my fiancé who taught them how to drive a tractor and my dad has taught them how to ride Go-Karts, so that's always a plus," Thompson said, per WEWS-TV.

The boys were honored for their actions Monday by Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry and Sergeant Audrey Aiello, according to the City of Massillon.

The City applauded the boys' "quick thinking in a time of crisis," which they said prevented more injuries from occurring.

"Their brave actions are honorable and we just want them to know that we appreciate everything that they have done for themselves, their mother and for the community," said Aiello, per WTRF-TV.