Davyon Johnson was named an honorary deputy for the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office to honor his heroics

11-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Saves Classmate from Choking, Woman from House Fire in Same Day

An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy is being called a hero after his quick thinking saved two lives in a single day.

School officials say Davyon Johnson helped save a choking classmate and a woman with a walker attempting to escape a house fire in just a matter of hours on Dec. 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Muskogee Public Schools, the Muskogee Police Department, and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department honored Johnson for his heroics at a Muskogee Board of Education meeting on Dec. 14.

At the event, Undersheriff Greg Martin gave the sixth-grader a certificate naming him an honorary deputy for the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

"We are all so proud of you, Davyon!!" wrote the sheriff's office in a post on Facebook.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Principal Latricia Dawkins deemed Johnson a "dual hero" in an interview with The Muskogee Phoenix.

"He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT. So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man," Dawkins told the outlet, adding that Johnson "is just a kind soul and well-liked by his peers and staff alike."

Davyon Johnson Credit: Muskogee Public Schools Facebook

The first incident, Dawkins said, occurred during the school day. The principal told the Phoenix that Johnson jumped into action after one of his classmates at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy accidentally swallowed a water bottle cap after attempting to unscrew it with his mouth.

Johnson "immediately sprinted over" to the choking child and performed the Heimlich maneuver, Dawkins said. "From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out," she explained.

Davyon Johnson Credit: Muskogee Public Schools Facebook

Describing the incident, Johnson said he wrapped his arms around his classmate and "burped him kind of." He told the Phoenix that he learned how to do the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube, and suggests others do the same.

"Just in case you're in the situation I was in, you can know what to do," he told the outlet.

But Johnson's heroism didn't end there.

After school, Johnson spotted a woman with a walker attempting to escape a burning home. The boy says the blaze began at the back of the building, "but it eventually got to the front of the house."

That's when Johnson jumped into action.

Davyon Johnson Credit: Muskogee Public Schools Facebook

The sixth-grader told KOTV that he quickly realized the woman was "not moving fast enough" and bolted across the street to help her to her truck.

"It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house," Johnson said of the incident to the Phoenix. "She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave."

LaToya Johnson, the boy's mother, told the outlet that her son's actions aren't entirely surprising. In addition to the boy's dream of becoming an EMT, LaToya says her brother, Wendell Johnson, is an emergency medical technician.