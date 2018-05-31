11-Year-Old Ohio Girl with Cancer Who Was Given Months to Live Goes to Her Dream Prom

Prom came early for hundreds of fifth graders on Wednesday, when their classmate who has cancer got to live out one of her biggest dreams.

Eleven-year-old Madison Smallwood, of Monroe, Ohio, was diagnosed with bone cancer and given months to live, reports WLWT. The fifth grader has made sure that every moment she has left counts for something special, including going to prom.

Surrounded by family and all of her friends, Madison got dressed up and achieved her dream of going to prom at Lake Lyndsay in Hamilton, Ohio — with not one, but four dates. As she rode with her dad, her friends followed behind in a pink limo.

“I went to go find a dress. And then I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have a date,’ and that’s when those four dates happened and then it kind of turned into a whole prom,” Smallwood told the news outlet.

When the tight-knit community heard she needed a date, several boys in her class came forward to ask her to prom, while presenting her with a few sweet gifts, including cake, flowers and donuts.

Madison’s mother, Lori Smallwood, said that she has always taught Madison and her other children that “no one is promised tomorrow, and so we have to live for today.”

The devoted mother also “believes in miracles,” and “I tell her that every single day,” she said.

One of Madison’s prom dates, Colby Watts, told WLWT: “It fills my heart because she’s going through a rough time, obviously, so if it’s anything to make it better, then why not?”

Madison also hopes to go to the beach and see Fiona the baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. But her biggest wish — one that she said only would have made her prom night even better — is “to not have cancer.”