"I did what any big brother would do," Brody Sims proudly said of saving his four siblings

11-Year-Old Boy Rescues All 4 of His Siblings After Their Tenn. Home Catches Fire: 'Surreal'

The Sims family children, who lost nearly everything in a house fire

An 11-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he made sure that his four siblings had safely escaped a fire that broke out inside their Tennessee home.

Brody Sims said he knew exactly what to do in the event that a fire ever broke out inside his Clarksville home, NBC affiliate WSMV reported.

"My mom and dad told us, if there was a fire, to grab everyone and run out of the house and call 911," he recalled to the outlet.

As it turned out, the 11-year-old was forced to put that information into action on Sunday after flames ignited in his kitchen, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Brody's aunt, Hannah Sims.

"All you could see was just smoke coming out," he told WSMV of the fire. "I was just standing right here, and my sister called 911."

While his sister Sydney called for help, Brody took action and "bravely rushed his four siblings out of the house," according to the GoFundMe.

"He ran past the fire to get his 2-year-old brother, who was in a bedroom in the back of the house," Hannah explained on the fundraiser's description.

Recalling the terrifying moment to WSMV, Brody said he was desperate to find his sleeping brother and get them out before the flames got worse.

"I was just crying and yelling my brother's name," he told the outlet.

Thankfully, Brody was successful in his efforts and was able to get his younger brother out of the burning home in time.

"I did what any big brother would do," Brody proudly told WSMV.

"It was just kind of surreal," added Brody's mom, Kimberly Sims, who was not home at the time of the fire. "I'm just really thankful the kids have been trained what to do in emergencies. We're unbelievably proud."

Though they're thankful to have their lives, the Sims family of seven lost nearly everything else in the blaze, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Their house is completely destroyed, along with most of their belongings, including awards their dad got while in the army as well as the kids' toys and clothes," Hannah explained on the page. "This tragedy has struck their family right before the holidays."

In order to help the family, Hannah said she was setting up the fundraiser, where she hoped people would donate money to help "get the kids toys and clothes to make their holiday season full of cheer."

"Anything donated would be greatly appreciated for these 5 little ones!" she added on the fundraiser, which also listed the specific clothing sizes that are needed for each family member.