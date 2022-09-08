11-Year-Old Boy Says He's 'Happy to Be Alive' After Losing Part of His Leg Due to Bull Shark Attack

"I kissed him on the forehead not knowing if I'd ever see him again," Jameson Reeder Jr.'s dad told Good Morning America

September 8, 2022

An 11-year-old whose leg was amputated below the knee after a bull shark attack is on the road to recovery — and hopes to return to the ocean.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling in a shallow reef in the Florida Keys with his parents, his two brothers, and his sister last month when he was attacked by a nine-foot bull shark, according to Good Morning America.

The boy, who celebrated his 11th birthday during his weeks-long stay in the hospital and is now using a wheelchair, told the outlet in an exclusive interview that although he's "very sad that my foot is gone" he's "happy to be alive."

"He's stronger than I could ever be after that," said his mom, Mary Reeder.

Recalling the moment of the attack, his mom told GMA that while Jameson was "off to the side of the boat" he began screaming and waving his arms in the air for help. "I didn't see anything in the water I just saw him there screaming at me to get to him," she said.

As the family called out for help, a nurse in a nearby boat began swimming toward them, per GMA. Moments after, a speedier boat arrived and took the boy and his mom back to the shore, where they were airlifted to Miami Children's Hospital.

"I said, 'go save my son's life,' " his dad, Jameson Reeder Sr., recalled of their goodbye. "I kissed him on the forehead not knowing if I'd ever see him again.

"We shouldn't have our son," he added. "He should not be alive through what he's gone through and the fact that he is is just a reminder of how short life is and how fragile life is."

Jameson Reeder Jr and family
givesendgo

Looking to the future, the young boy shared his hopes of getting a prosthetic and returning to the water. "I want to get back in the ocean," he told GMA.

Since the accident, a family friend began a campaign with GiveSendGo to raise money for Jameson's recovery and for his family. As of Thursday morning, it has raised almost $90,000 of its $250,000 goal.

According to the International Shark Attack File, a total of 137 shark-human interactions were 2021 recorded worldwide in 2021. ISAF also confirmed 73 unprovoked shark bites on humans and 39 provoked bites.

Among the 73, more than half (47) of them occurred in the United States, which has the most documented unprovoked bites in the world.

