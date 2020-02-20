11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Florida Car Crash That Killed Sister, Mom and Grandma Near Disney

Image zoom Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS/Twitter

An 11-year-old boy died Wednesday of injuries sustained in a Florida car crash that also claimed the lives of his mother, sister and grandmother one day prior.

Jackson Smith, of Whitman, Massachusetts, died Wednesday afternoon at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol confirms to PEOPLE.

He was reportedly airlifted to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support after the Tuesday night crash, which killed his 5-year-old sister Scarlett Smith, mom Julie Smith, 41, and grandmother Josephine Fay, 76, of South Weymouth, Massachusetts.

The group was traveling in a minivan on State Road 429 around 5:30 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a pickup truck and overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Jackson’s father Shane Smith, 43, and grandfather William Fay, 76, were both injured in the crash, and both have since been treated and released from the hospital, WBZ reported.

RELATED VIDEO: NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking to Family After Terrifying Crash

Scarlett’s twin sister Skylar and older sister Shalie Smith, 10, were also in the van, and both were treated for minor injuries and released as well, according to the outlet.

Family friend Mike Finn told WBZ he spoke with William Fay on Wednesday morning, and that the grieving man seemed grateful that the crash happened as quickly as it did.

“Mr. Fay told us that it was extremely fast, they didn’t think that anybody suffered,” Finn said. “It was instantaneous.”

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the small Whitman community, which has a population of just under 15,000 people.

RELATED: Florida Car Crash Near Disney World Kills 3 Mass. Family Members, Including 5-Year-Old Girl

“Our souls are crying,” Helen Iannone, who runs the youth soccer league that Jackson played in, told WBZ. “It’s just devastating and there’s a lot of tears in this town right now.”

The soccer league announced on Facebook it would host a candlelight prayer service for the family on Friday at the local middle school field.

Michelle Ashburn has a 5-year-old daughter who was close friends with Scarlett, and she told the Boston Globe the tragedy was a difficult thing to explain to her child.

“It’s hard because you don’t know how much these kids understand,” she said. “They focus on all the good stuff and something horrible has happened.”

A GoFundMe page for the surviving family members has so far raised more than $2,000.

The car accident occurred just miles away from Walt Disney World, somewhere Merry Deb Learning Center director Darlene Staples said Scarlett and Skylar, her students, were looking forward to visiting.

RELATED: Former College Volleyball Stars and Their Daughters, 12, Killed in Car Crash

“They were so excited about going. They loved school, they loved their friends, they loved playing. We’re just trying to deal with it right now. It’s unimaginable,” she told WBZ. “They’re a beautiful family. Our hearts are broken and we’ll do everything that we can to support them in any way we can.”

The evening crash occurred after a pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo of Kissimmee failed to slow down despite a slow in traffic, and rear-ended the family’s van, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

PEOPLE was not able to immediately reach Laurindo, who is facing pending charges, for comment.

Montes told the Globe that Laurindo did not show any signs of impairment and has cooperated with the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash investigation.

The rear-end caused a chain-reaction collision that struck two other vehicles, but those cars only sustained minor damage and the drivers were not injured, the Florida Highway Patrol said.