11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Suffering Injuries in Watercraft Collision at Utah State Park

An 11-year-old boy was killed this week following a "personal watercraft incident" at a Utah state park, officials announced.

Ethan David Law was pronounced dead on Tuesday, just one day after he sustained injuries in the incident at Sand Hollow State Park, according to a press release on Utah's Division of Parks and Recreation Blog.

A father and another minor — identified by ABC affiliate KTVX as Law's father and brother — also suffered injuries in the accident, though officials said they were non-life-threatening.

"The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to the family and friends impacted by this tragedy," the park wrote in its press release.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Monday around 1:15 p.m. and involved a total of six people — two adults and four children — who were all wearing life jackets.

Authorities said two personal watercrafts, which were each carrying an adult with two children, collided with each other on Sand Hollow Reservoir. The impact sent a father and two children, who were aboard one of the watercrafts, flying into the water.

Park Manager Jonathan Hunt tells PEOPLE that the collision involved basic, sit-on-top, three-seat WaveRunners.

Hunt says his team was "initially dispatched to a potential drowning incident on the reservoir," but "it was not until we arrived on scene and began initial medical treatment when we realized this was a watercraft collision."

A group of people on the beach witnessed the crash and helped provide assistance to the victims after reaching them by boat, according to the press release.

Those witnesses were able to bring the injured man and children back to shore before administering first aid and CPR until Utah State Park Rangers and emergency responders from Hurricane City Ambulance arrived at the scene, the press release stated.

"The lake had very few other boats and very few people on the beach at the time," Hunt notes. "A family on the shoreline was in the right place at the right time... With the lack of other people on the water, this family provided the quick response and transportation off of the water."

Authorities then transported the father and two children to Dixie Regional Medical Center, but it was too late for Law, a resident of Chandler, Arizona, who park officials confirmed died the next day.

Though officials have not stated what caused the collision, Hunt tells PEOPLE he believes the Wave Runners were involved in a rear-ending situation.

"Basically a rear-end collision. The vehicle in front stopped and the vehicle behind did not," he explains, adding to KTVX that the individuals all knew each other and were vacationing together from Arizona.

KTVX also reported that the other child involved was an 8-year-old boy and the father's other son. He has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to the outlet.

While authorities continue to investigate the incident, Utah's Division of Parks and Recreation is urging visitors to take water safety seriously.

"Boaters are reminded that Utah Law requires vessels to remain a minimum of 150 feet away from one another when operating above a wakeless speed," they wrote in the press release.