Devonne “DJ” David was hit by a car around 8:20 p.m. on Halloween night, and the driver stayed on the scene following the accident

11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Car While Trick-or-Treating in Atlanta: 'Heartbreaking'

A Georgia family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy who died on Halloween night after being hit by a car.

According to WSB-TV, Devonne "DJ" David was killed around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday while trick-or-treating in southeast Atlanta.

Police said Devonne was standing on the sidewalk with other children just moments before the collision, which occurred when he walked into the roadway to cross the street. The driver of the car stayed on the scene, and Devonne was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

"On scene officers found that an 11-year-old male had been hit. The preliminary investigation found that the pedestrian had been standing on the sidewalk with several other children, celebrating Halloween," reads a statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

"The pedestrian walked into the roadway to cross Memorial Dr and where he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed on scene and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No charges are anticipated in this crash," it continued.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to benefit the family and has raised over $6,990 as of Monday night.

"On October 31 our family suffered a horrific tragedy cutting short Devonne Malique David['s] life," reads a description on the page written by Devonne's aunt, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. "[He leaves] behind his mom, two sisters and a brother."

"I'm fundraising for the sudden death of my sister's son," she added. "He was tragically struck my [sic] a car and killed on Halloween while out Trick or Treating. We appreciate any and all contributions, with any remaining funds going to an account for his mom."

While speaking to WXIA, local resident A. Wesley Fulton said he tried to comfort Devonne in his last moments.

"I had my nephew run in the house to get him a blanket over him and I'm talking to him saying 'come on little man' you're going to be alright," he told the outlet.

Another community resident said Memorial Drive, the street where the accident occurred, has been prone to accidents. They hope the city takes precautions following Devonne's death to slow the speed of drivers in the area.