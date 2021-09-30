11-Year-Old Boy Cries Tears of Joy in Surprise Reunion with Best Friend: 'You Just Made My Day'

An 11-year-old Chicago boy was having the worst day ever — until he got an unexpected visit from his best friend, whom he hadn't been able to see in years

A surprise visit from his best friend made one Chicago boy's crummy day a moment to remember forever.

Stevie, 11, was having the "worst day ever" on Friday, and even asked to be picked up early from school, according to NBC Chicago.

However, as soon as he opened the car door he discovered a familiar face in the backseat: his friend Owen, whom he hadn't seen in years.

In a video of the emotional reunion, originally posted on Stevie's mom's Facebook page, the boy breaks down in happy tears at the sight of Owen's face.

"What are you doing here?" he asks his friend. "You just made my day. I've had the worst day ever. What are you doing here?"

In response, Owen replied, "I'm visiting you in Chicago — that's what I'm doing here."

As the shock wore off, Stevie's face lit up with joy from behind his mask.

"I feel like I'm dreaming," he said as Owen placed a friendly hand on his shoulder.

Of course, Stevie wasn't the only member of his family who was overjoyed by the happy reunion.

"I can hardly watch this without crying," his mom, Diane Stroud, captioned the heartwarming clip.

The kids have been buddies since kindergarten, and Stroud told NBC Chicago that "the separation compounded by COVID has been hard on both boys."

While the young friends have kept in touch since Owen and his family moved away to Missouri, nothing could compare to being able to see each other again in person.

"There's so many nice things to say about him," Stevie told NBC News of his pal.

Stevie's mom also said she's touched by the impact her son's reunion with his friend has had.