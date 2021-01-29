Two soldiers were in critical status following the incident

11 Soldiers Injured ‘After Ingesting an Unknown Substance’ in Training, Fort Bliss Says

Nearly a dozen Fort Bliss soldiers were injured "after ingesting an unknown substance" during a field training exercise on Thursday, according to the Texas-headquartered military base.

On Friday, the 1st Armored Division issued a press release indicating that the 11 soldiers who were injured in the incident remain under medical care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center since arriving early Thursday afternoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two soldiers were in "critical status," the release said.

According to the release, "the soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels."

The injured personnel have been identified as one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members.

"We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available," Major General Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said in the release.

"Our Leaders are engaged at every level to provide guidance, information, and care for their teammates. Our commitment to our Soldiers and Families remains our number one priority as we work to understand what occurred on Jan. 28," Bernabe added.

Leaders at the El Paso base will continue to be in "constant contact" with the families of the ill soldiers and will continue to provide for their care.

Officials at the base are investigating the incident in cooperation with law enforcement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.