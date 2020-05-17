11 Firefighters Injured, Multiple Buildings Destroyed in Downtown Los Angeles Explosion

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the firefighters are in stable condition and expected to recover

Nearly a dozen firefighters were injured in an explosion and subsequent fire in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, multiple outlets reported.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter that 11 LAFD firefighters are being treated for their injuries and are in stable condition after battling the blaze. "Our hearts go out to their loved ones and fellow first responders. We are keeping them in our prayers," Garcetti wrote.

Dr. Marc Eckstein, an attending physician at L.A. County USC Medical Center, told KTLA that four firefighters went to the burn intensive care unit, two were placed on ventilators, and the others suffered various burns, ranging from very serious, to moderate and minor.

"We have every anticipation the firefighters will pull through,” Eckstein said.

LAFD Captain Erik Scott said during a news conference that the fire appears to have started at Smoke Tokes Warehouse Distributor, a supplier for businesses that make butane honey oil.

According to KTLA, the blast was reported around 6:30 p.m. local time. Several of the firefighters that arrived on the scene went in through the front of the building, while the rest went on the roof.

When the firefighters tried to flee the building, the explosion rang out, LAFD Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas told the local outlet."Our firefighters came down the aerial ladder from the roof with their turnout coats on fire,” he said.

The incident was upgraded to “a major emergency” shortly after the explosion, Terrazas said, and over 230 firefighters responded to the fire and battled the flames, authorities said.

Videos of the scene, shared by social media users, showed dark plumes of smoke over the area and flames shooting up from at least one building as sirens could be heard in the background.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished at around 8:10 p.m., nearly two hours after the explosion occurred, authorities told KTLA.