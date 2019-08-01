New York City Woman Turns 107: 'The Secret' Is 'I Never Got Married'

A New York City woman celebrating more than a century of life has some advice for other women looking to someday do the same: Don’t become a bride!

“I think the secret of 107 [is] I never got married. I think that’s the secret,” Louise Signore told WCBS with a laugh. “My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married!’ ”

Signore celebrated her birthday on Wednesday and told WCBS that while she maintains a healthy diet and exercises regularly, it’s never having had to worry about a man that’s kept her going all these years.

Of course, marriage clearly didn’t affect Signore’s younger sister too much: She’s 102 years old.

Signore told WCBS that while she’s legally blind and takes a high blood pressure pill, she doesn’t let either slow her down.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still do a little dancing,” she said. “After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day.”

Signore, who lives in the Bronx, celebrated her birthday this year with a party at the JASA Bartow Community Center that featured more than 100 guests, according to the station. She wore a pink collared top and pearl earrings to mark the occasion and sat beneath golden balloons shaped like her age.

Signore is not the only centenarian who’s offered advice for a long life relating to staying single.

Jessie Gallan, who died in 2015 at 109, credited her longevity with “staying away from men.”

“They’re just more trouble than they’re worth,” she said.

Gladys Gough, who lived to 104, once said, “I never got married or had a boyfriend either. That probably had something to do with it. I just couldn’t be bothered with men.”

Women have credited other things, too, with 110-year-old Elizabeth Francis saying this week that her strong faith has kept her alive all these years.

Alelia Murphy of Harlem, who turned 114 years old in June, is the oldest living person in the United States.