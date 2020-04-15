104-Year-Old Minn. Woman Beats Coronavirus: We 'Treasure Each Day We Have with Her,’ Son Says

Image zoom Courtesy Amy Mueller

A 104-year-old Minnesota woman has survived the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vera Mueller, who has lived at the Sauer Health Care home in Winona, Minnesota, for 13 years, was able to beat the contagious respiratory virus just two days after her milestone birthday, her son Bob Mueller told the Winona Daily News.

Vera’s son said she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25 after showing symptoms of the virus including a cough, fever and nausea.

To keep Vera in good spirits during her isolation, her family would visit her window, bringing signs, photos and Easter eggs to cheer her up. Sometimes the family was able to speak with Vera on the phone, but the conversations were brief because it was difficult for her to breathe.

Because visitors haven’t been allowed at Sauer Health Care, Vera’s family wasn’t able to be with her in person to celebrate her birthday, but a group of family and friends from her church were able to stop by to help her ring in 104.

“We sang a happy birthday song to her from outside the home, and she was pretty good that day and everything,” Bob told the Winona Post.

While the family worried about the matriarch during her illness, she “kept fighting,” Bob added to the Post.

“One night, she wasn’t doing very well at all but I was watching her through the window there yet and I can see her lips moving,” Bob told the Winona Daily News.

But Bob knew what his mother was doing, he said — reciting “her prayers, like she always does every day.”

“A lot of people were praying for her for recovery, and it worked out that she did,” he added to the Post.

Vera had been moved to another room in quarantine while she battled the illness and was placed on oxygen.

When she was finally moved back to her own room on April 6, Bob said the family was able to breathe a sigh of relief — though he added that “it’s still hour by hour, day by day, is what we take it with her.”

“I just learned to treasure each day we have with her yet,” he said. “She’s still there for us and everybody and, like I say, we just take it a day at a time and when we get to see her and talk to her and wave to her or blow kisses to her, that means a lot right there.”

As of Wednesday, there are at least 1,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vera’s home state of Minnesota, with 87 deaths related to the virus. Nationwide, there are at least 633,267 and 28,278 related deaths.

