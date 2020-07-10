Al Blaschke previously went skydiving to celebrate his 100th birthday three years ago

103-Year-Old Man Becomes Oldest Person to Ever Go Tandem Skydiving

After celebrating a century of life, it would seem there’s little that could scare Al Blaschke – especially not a freefall jump out of an airplane.

Blaschke, 103, recently went skydiving for a second time, and in doing so broke the record for being the oldest person to ever do a tandem jump out of an airplane, ABC News reported.

He took his history-making leap on July 3, plunging 14,000 feet out of an airplane alongside his grandsons at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos in Texas.

“I never thought I would be around this long,” he told ABC News.

For his grandsons, the jump was a special way to celebrate their recent college graduations.

“It was awesome to be able to jump out of an airplane with my grandpa,” grandson Kevin Blaschke told ABC News. “Him breaking the world record was just icing on the cake.”

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records tells PEOPLE they’re aware of Blaschke’s record attempt, and that the records management team is currently reviewing evidence to verify it.

Guinness currently lists the oldest person to ever tandem parachute jump as Kathryn “Kitty” Hodges, who was 103 years and 129 days old when she went skydiving in Washington state in 2019.

Blaschke was born on Jan. 4, however, so he just edges out Hodges in terms of days old.

Last week’s jump wasn’t the first for the retired craftsman — he went skydiving for the first time three years ago to celebrate his 100th birthday.