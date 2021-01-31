103-Year-Old COVID-19 Survivor Surprised with Sweet Birthday Parade by Friends and Family

"She was very emotional," one family member said

An Oklahoma woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Saturday, just a few months after beating COVID-19.

Over the weekend, friends and family surprised Della Hathorne with a sweet, socially-distanced, birthday parade to celebrate the milestone, KOCO 5 reported.

"I didn't know that they were gonna do all of that," the centenarian told the news outlet.

One family member said Hathorne was "very emotional" throughout the parade.

"She said, 'I'm not going to cry. I'm not going to cry.' And I said, 'Well, that's what you have sleeves on your jacket so you can wipe your tears with that,' " the family member told KOCO. "So that's what she did."

"She does everything for everybody else's. It's time to do something for her," they added.

Hathorne — a mother of seven, grandmother to 26 and great-grandmother to more than 100 — battled the coronavirus last year. She spent almost two weeks at Mercy Hospital Logan County in Guthrie, and successfully fought off the virus in mid-October, KOCO reported at the time.

"Can't believe it. Because all of the rules are you don't make it through if you're a certain age because it's hard on them," her son, Lorenzo, told the outlet when she was released from the hospital.