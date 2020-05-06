Dabirul Islam Choudhury plans to walk 100 laps in his garden each day through the end of Ramadan

100-Year-Old Man Inspired by Capt. Tom Moore Raises More Than $97K by Walking in Garden

A 100-year-old man has raised more than $97,000 for charity by walking laps in his community garden while fasting for Ramadan.

Dabirul Islam Choudhury has been isolating at his home in England for just over two months, and is now raising money for the Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC) COVID-19 Crisis initiative, which is run by the British-Bangladeshi TV channel Channel S, according to his JustGiving page.

Choudhury’s efforts appear to be inspired by Capt. Tom Moore, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who recently raised more than $40 million by walking in his backyard.

Each day since April 26, Choudhury has been walking from one part of his garden to another — about 262 feet – 100 times.

“When we started, we started at a small pace but he’s been increasing his number of laps he’s doing,” his son Atique Choudhury reportedly told BBC London. “The problem we have is that we have to try and stop him because he wants to carry on.”

He plans to continue his mission through Ramadan, which ends on May 23.

Choudhury was born in January 1920 in British Assam, which became Bangladesh in 1971. He moved to England in 1957 to study English literature in London, and wound up settled in St. Albans as a community leader, according to his JustGiving page.

“He was responsible for many community projects and raising money for the independence struggle of Bangladesh,” the page reads.

Choudhury is also an accomplished poet, and enjoys attending local book clubs and poetry associations.

The money raised by him will go to the RFC, which will then be distributed among the RFC’s approximately 26 partner charities that raise funds for various domestic and international causes.

RFC project leader Farhan Musad Khan called Choudhury “one of the highest respected individuals” in his community to the Evening Standard.

“As an individual he is very bright and very bubbly, full of life,” he said.

Choudhury has raised more than $97,100 as of Wednesday morning.

The U.K. has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 194,990 cases and 29,427 deaths, according to The New York Times.

