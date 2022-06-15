Chef José Andrés brought his nonprofit World Central Kitchen to the Ukraine-Poland border to "bring some comfort and hope," he said. He partnered with local restaurants and suppliers to feed those in need.

Actress Mila Kunis said, "Part of my heart just got ripped out," after Russia invaded her native Ukraine. Kunis, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1991, and husband Ashton Kutcher, raised some $35 million (and donated $3 million of their own money) to help.

Boston ER doctor Erica Nelson traveled to Ukraine with the disaster-response group Team Rubicon to treat displaced people

suffering medical emergencies. She does it, she said, "because I have to."