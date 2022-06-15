100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
From natural wonders to natural talent, see what — and who — made PEOPLE's annual list of the things that inspire us the most about the United States this year
The Jonas Brothers
Kevin, Joe and Nick — all dads to little girls — are busier than ever, juggling red-hot careers (spanning music, TV and film) with their ever-growing families. They're also dedicated to giving back, through Nick's Beyond Type 1 non-profit for diabetes research (he was diagnosed at 13) and partnering with Global Citizen to fight extreme poverty.
Sunrise at Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii
At dawn, atop the 10,023-ft. summit—Maui's's largest peak and dormant volcano—the sun slowly rises, spreading magnificent colors throughout the sky. (The sunset ain't bad either!)
Whale-watching in the San Juan Islands, Washington State
Because the water here gets deep fast, orcas swim close to the shore, making for spectacular viewing.
Stargazing at the Grand Canyon
A certified International Dark Sky Park, it's one of the few places in the U.S. without interference from artificial light, so you can look up and see the Milky Way in all its glory.
One of the World's Fastest Waterfalls, in Niagara Falls
It's actually three waterfalls, bordering New York and Canada, and summer is the best time to visit the geological wonder and hydro-electricity source.
Wildlife at Florida's Everglades National Park
The largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S. is home to crocodiles, manatees, flamingos and more, including nearly 40 endangered species.
Fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee
For a week in June, swarms of the insects put on a dazzling mating display as they light up the woods in synchrony.
Bird-watching at New Jersey's Cape May Bird Observatory
More than 400 species of birds have been seen passing through this narrow peninsula during their spring and fall migrations.
Stalagmites and Stalactites in Kentucky's Mammoth Cave
The one-of-a-kind icicle-shaped deposits have taken thousands of years to form.
Butterflies at California's Monarch Sanctuary
Every October thousands of monarchs migrate from cold states to winter in Pacific Grove.
Wildflowers in California's Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve
From March to May, a vibrant mosaic of flowers blooms in the Mojave Desert. Nearly 20 varieties of wildflowers bloom each year!
Taylor Swift's Inspiring Commencement Speech at NYU
No platitudes here. The pop star, who received an honorary doctorate in fine arts, gave grads useful advice like "life can be heavy . . . decide what is yours to hold and let the rest go," "learn to live alongside cringe" and "never be ashamed of trying."
The Benefits of Camping
Pitch a tent and build a campfire. Not only is a night under the stars a boost to mental health and a family-bonding experience, it can reset your biological clock so that you sleep better.
The Lincoln Memorial turns 100
Inspired by the Parthenon, the 99-ft.-tall monument honors the legacy of the 16th President and has become a symbol for America and a backdrop for political events.
Nicholas Braun's Star-Next-Door Charm
As cousin Greg on Succession, he's the character the audience most relates to, an awkward but observant outsider whom The New Yorker called the show's secret weapon. In life he is an Internet boyfriend who can often be found behind the bar at N.Y.C. hot spot Rays. Fame is "great on the one hand," he told The Guardian. "It means, 'Oh, I can probably get more work.' " But the constant recognition sometimes makes him feel "like, it was nice when we had to wear masks every day."
An Eyesore Becomes a Masterpiece
The Toledo grain silos, an industrial facility on the Maumee River, is being transformed by a team led by artist Gabe Gault into a spectacular mural honoring Ohio's original indigenous farmers.
A Star Reimagined
Celina Smith gave "a star-making performance" in NBC's Annie Live!, raved USA Today. But the 14-year-old, who toured in The Lion King, will define her own future. "I really want to be a comedian, like Tiffany Haddish," she said.
The Relationship We Can't Get Enough Of
Funny guy gets hot girl. It's why we love Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. As for why they love each other, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres she was looking for happiness and " I found it and . . . I wanna hold on to that forever."
An Antihero for the Heartland
Kevin Costner, one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s, is back on top as the scheming Montana cattle rancher John Dutton in Paramount's most-watched drama, Yellowstone. Costner, who happens to own a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, was
drawn to the show because, as he told Variety, "It was raw. It was dysfunctional. And it was set against the backdrop of mountains and rivers and valleys and people on horseback,
which is very appealing." That secret sauce resonates with audiences across America and has inspired three spinoffs so far.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Evan Holyfield, 24
The light heavyweight boxer went into the family business. Dad is former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Evander.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Lily Mo Sheen, 23
The daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen plays Nicolas Cage's daughter in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Julian De Niro, 26
Robert De Niro's son (with model Toukie
Smith) scored his first major role as the young Barack Obama in Showtime's The First Lady.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Reginae Carter, 23
Lil Wayne's daughter (with rapper Toya Johnson) is also a rapper and stars in the streaming series Terror Lake Drive.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Cooper Hoffman, 19
His late father, Philip Seymour, starred in five Paul Thomas Anderson films; the director knew Cooper for years before casting him in Licorice Pizza.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Michael Gandolfini, 23
The New York University grad portrayed Tony Soprano—the role originated by his late father, James—in 2021's The Many Saints of Newark.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Trinity Rodman, 20
Dad Dennis played basketball; Trinity's sport is soccer. She's a star forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Ray Nicholson, 30
Jack Nicholson's lookalike son (with actress Rebecca Broussard) starred in the Amazon series Panic.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Louisa Jacobson, 31
The Gilded Age star is the latest daughter of Meryl
Streep (after sisters Mamie and Grace Gummer) to make her TV acting debut.
Great Celebrity Legacies: Jessica Springsteen, 30
Bruce's daughter (with Patti Scialfa ) and her equestrian show-jumping team won a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Anne Hathaway's Nice Girl Magic
The married mom of two, who turns 40 in November, is showing her staying power. She won raves for her role as Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed and for her red carpet style at the Cannes Film Festival (right). But it's her sunny attitude that's infectious. She relishes "the opportunity to choose joy," she told Kelly Clarkson. "I get more comfortable every year, and I get more grateful."
McDonald's Secret Menu
Fans' favorite menu hacks are now available by name, like the Surf & Turf (double cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish) or Creamsicle (soft serve with orange Fanta).
Rosie, the Uplifting Penguin
She was born with skeletal abnormalities and couldn't walk on
her own. Now her distinctive waddle inspires kids with disabilities.
Family Vacations
What better way to get back to normal post-pandemic than by heading to the happiest place on earth? Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th birthday this year and boasts new attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Adventure.
The Game We're Obsessed With
Software engineer Josh Wardle created Wordle to play with his partner. It became an instant hit with his family and the world and can take just a few minutes to solve, savor—and share. S-M-A-R-T.
The Daylight Savings Debate
The online Daylight Saving Time Gripe Assistant Tool will help you win your argument no matter where you live.
We Stand With Ukraine: Chef José Andrés, Actress Mila Kunis and Boston ER doctor Erica Nelson
Chef José Andrés brought his nonprofit World Central Kitchen to the Ukraine-Poland border to "bring some comfort and hope," he said. He partnered with local restaurants and suppliers to feed those in need.
Actress Mila Kunis said, "Part of my heart just got ripped out," after Russia invaded her native Ukraine. Kunis, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1991, and husband Ashton Kutcher, raised some $35 million (and donated $3 million of their own money) to help.
Boston ER doctor Erica Nelson traveled to Ukraine with the disaster-response group Team Rubicon to treat displaced people
suffering medical emergencies. She does it, she said, "because I have to."
Tiger Woods's Indomitable Spirit
A year after an accident that almost cost him his life, he worked his way back to playing tournaments and in March was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. "You're standing on your own two feet," said his 15-year-old daughter Sam, who introduced him. "This is why you deserve this, because you're a fighter."
Jordan Peele's Subversive Horror
He's a genius at storytelling and plot twists. And by infusing his horror films with comedy, politics and,
especially, diversity, the writer, producer and director of Get Out, Us and the upcoming Nope has no equal. "I'm
excited for people to see Nope," its star Keke Palmer
tells People. "I think what Jordan is doing for our community is incredible—but it's also just a great movie."
Motels Are Cool
After considerable renovations, the humble roadside lodgings have become hip destinations for a new generation set to work from anywhere. Bonus: With individual entrances, they offer natural social distancing.
Lindsay, Paris and Britney Are Back!
After earlier struggles, all three have reentered the pop culture
consciousness. Lindsay launched a podcast, The Lohdown; Paris's new interests include NFTs; and Britney had her freedom restored. Plus they each found love (see Spears's wedding on page 40). Welcome back! We missed you.
Nathan Chen's Historic Triumph
Called the Quad King for his ability to land five quad jumps in one program (the first in history to do so), the 23-year-old Yale undergrad won gold at the Beijing Olympics, becoming the first Asian American man to medal in men's figure skating. But he wasn't just intent on winning. His aim, he told Today's Craig
Melvin, was "to try to enjoy it to the fullest."
Cities as Art
Video displays that make buildings come alive—like this fairy tale projected onto the Carnegie Library in Binghamton, N.Y., at a LUMA light festival—turn cities into canvases.
Five-Star Sauce!
It's nearly impossible to get a reservation at Carbone in New York, Dallas, Miami Beach or Las Vegas, but the chain's pasta sauce, sold in supermarkets, will make you feel like a Michelin star chef.
The Promise of HBCUs
Applications and enrollment are up at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, thanks in part to support from alumni like Spike Lee (Morehouse, class of '79), who has said, "This is a great institution, and I am part of a legacy . . . Morehouse is where I became a man."
Jasper Johns
With simultaneous retrospectives at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art earlier this year, the 92-year old cultural icon got the recognition of a lifetime.
A Taste of Comfort
That cheesecake you miss from your hometown; the ribs you loved in Kansas City; Martha Stewart's banana pudding: Goldbelly, an online marketplace, offers the food of your dreams from 900 suppliers.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Truth Talk about Ukraine
The movie star and former governor's heartfelt message on March 17 to the Russian people about propaganda in the Ukraine war garnered millions of views on social media.
Smart Gardens
It's a trend that's growing. Self-watering pots and LED lights keep herbs and flowers blooming indoors and Instagram-ready.
An Indie Musician Who's Also A literary Star
It's been a big year for Michelle Zauner. The Japanese Breakfast frontwoman was nominated for a Grammy, and her
memoir Crying in H Mart has spent 45 weeks on the bestseller list and is being adapted into a movie.
The Food Goddess Everyone Loves to Worship
With her soothing voice and unintimidating recipes, Ina Garten picked the right moment for her new streaming show, Be My Guest With Ina Garten. At her East Hampton, N.Y., home, along with her husband Jeffrey, she invites well-known friends for food, cocktails and a good time. "I think people like what I do because I'm having fun and we all need to have more fun!" she tells People's Ana Calderone. "My favorite compliment is 'You taught me how to cook.' If we cook, we take care of the people around us, which makes us feel good too."
Jerrod Carmichael's Confessional Comedy
Until this year, the 35-year old comedian had been hiding a lot from the public: family secrets about his philandering father; his sexuality; even his real name, Rothaniel, the title of his current HBO special. Coming clean has made him heroic. "I think I grew tired of being someone I wasn't," he told NPR's Terry Gross. "I feel freer."
Cameron Diaz's Exquisite Lack of Vanity
Once the nation's highest paid actress, the mother of 2-year-old Raddix has been embracing family and self-care since walking away from Hollywood in 2014. "It was a reclaiming of myself for myself," she told Kelly Clarkson, appearing on the show in yoga pants and sneakers to promote her company, Avaline, which makes organic and vegan friendly wine.
The "Real Life Carrie Bradshaw"
Carla Rockmore, 55, a Dallas, Tx., jewelry designer, began posting outré styling videos on TikTok during the pandemic, and just like that earned millions of views and SJP-like style fame.
A New Way to Learn the Basics
In How To With John Wilson, the eccentric documentarian starts with concepts like "How to Make Small Talk" and follows weird tangents that teach you even more about the world.
A Supreme Court First
With impeccable credentials as a federal public defender and a U.S. Circuit judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black female Supreme Court Justice confirmed by the Senate, on April 7. She hopes to be a consensus builder like her predecessor, Justice Stephen Breyer, and has handled her milestone with grace, telling The Washington Post, "I might be the first, but I don't want to be the last, and it's on my shoulders to make sure that I leave a good impression so that others can follow."
The Tabby in the White House
Named for Jill Biden's hometown of Willow Grove, Pa., Willow Biden, a green-eyed shorthaired tabby joined the family in February, becoming the first cat to call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home since the George W. Bush administration. Biden is the 11th President to bring a cat into the White House. The first was Abraham Lincoln, who had two, Tabby and Dixie.
A Very Modern Love Story
Wed young, Justin and Hailey Bieber have been open about their problems and their desire to stay together for life. She's
helping him through a virus that causes facial paralysis, just as
he wouldn't leave her side this spring when she had stroke-like
symptoms, and he realized "that he needs to appreciate her every day," a source told People. That sentiment is everything. Biebers, we're rooting for you!
Bargain Movies
Movies are back—and by joining AMC Stubs A-List, you can see three a week for $19.95 per month.
A Genius Way to Fight Food Waste
The Too Good to Go app connects you with local stores and restaurants who'll sell you unsold items at rock-bottom prices at the end of the day.
TikTok's Biggest Star
With 140.8 million followers, Charli D'Amelio, an 18-year-old dancer from Connecticut, rakes in millions of dollars—and is open and honest about the pressures of fame. She talked to People's Melody Chiu:
How do you stay authentic to who you are?
My authenticity helped get me to where I am today. I want to be a good example for my followers and show them that it's okay to be yourself, even in the public eye.
How do you manage the stresses of living in the spotlight?
I prioritize self-care. When I create a balance between work and personal life, I'm more ready for the next thing. I've also gotten better at caring less about negativity online by focusing on the positives and not taking myself too seriously.
Amanda Seyfried's Take on Blind Ambition
In a year of streaming series about tech scandals, Seyfried plays Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to perfection in The Dropout, flawlessly capturing the non-blinking eyes, deep voice and unshakable determination. Amanda, the Emmys are calling.
A Legendary Amphitheater
The Hollywood Bowl opened in 1922 with the L.A. Philharmonic, which still performs there along with acts for the young (Haim) and older (Rod Stewart).
A Song That Tops "Let It Go"
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto is the highest-charting Disney single since 1995. (It was also named worst song to have sex to in a survey.)
Timothee's Big Sister
Pauline Chalamet, a scene-stealer as a nerd in The Sex Lives of College Girls, said she's scarred from not making "the hot-girl list in middle school."
The Expansion of Buc-ee's
The Texas-based chain of gas stations and convenience store—with immaculate restrooms—is coming to five more states!
Oscar's Tenderest Moment
Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award, for CODA, signed his acceptance speech, recognizing the deaf and disabled communities. He got a standing ovation.
A Lost Art
Skywriting came to America 100 years ago when a British air force captain spelled "Hello USA" over Times Square. Only a few pilots do it now, but for around $2,000 you can still propose in the clouds.
A Show About Our Heroes
Thanks to creator and star Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary gets A's from critics and has given ABC its highest rating since the Modern Family finale.
A COVID Love Story
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, who split in 2017, reunited after Stiller returned to the family home to quarantine with his kids. "It's been really wonderful for all of us," he told Esquire.
Coastal Grandma Style
Inspired by Diane Keaton in Nancy Meyers movies, it's easy to achieve with comfy white clothes and things that make a house homey.
Just Plain Funny
@ordinarypeoplememes on Instagram pairs bland stock photos with inspired captions. Worth the follow.