Ice Cream! Meghan Markle! Tim & Faith! 100 Reasons to Love America This Year

The iconic couple are on the road again — and still full of surprises! On June 16, during the London stop of their On the Run II Tour, Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped a secret album, Everything Is Love, their first LP as a couple. The nine songs are quintessentially Carter: cryptic, catchy, excessive and confessional. The pair were given private access to the Louvre in Paris, where they shot the video for “Apes—” in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, the Winged Victory of Samothrace and other masterpieces. “I can’t believe we made it,” raps Beyoncé, 36, two years after her very public marital woes with Jay, 48, with whom she shares daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and 1-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. “We did the hard work of going to therapy,” Jay told David Letterman this spring. “We love each other. We put in the work.”