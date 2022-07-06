“I was like, I’ve had some moments with him, with happy, sad and some mad moments, but I’m like, 'I don’t want this to be the last moment,” Bridon Hassig said of his father

10-Year-Old Twins Save Dad from Drowning in Pool: 'I'll Be Grateful for the Rest of My Life'

0-Year-Old Twins Save Dad from Drowning in Backyard Pool: ‘I’ll Be Grateful for the Rest of My Life’ Facebook / Hassig Family Chiropractic . https://www.facebook.com/HassigFamilyChiropractic/photos/5600498999977567

0-Year-Old Twins Save Dad from Drowning in Backyard Pool: ‘I’ll Be Grateful for the Rest of My Life’ Facebook / Hassig Family Chiropractic . https://www.facebook.com/HassigFamilyChiropractic/photos/5600498999977567

Twin brothers from Alabama are being praised for their heroics after saving their drowning father from a backyard pool.

Bridon and Christian Hassig, 10, and their 11-year-old friend, Sam Ebert, jumped into action when they noticed their father Brad needed help while attempting underwater breathing exercises in their pool on June 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He usually sits kind of like he's meditating," Christian told WBRC. "I could see he was shaking a bunch and then he just laid on his side. Since I had goggles on, I could see his face was turning very light blue. I told Bridon, 'Dad's not okay.'"

Bridon added: "Me and Sam dove into the water and I got one shoulder and he got the other. We just dragged him to the steps."

After bringing Brad to the surface, Bridon performed CPR, just as he had seen in the 1993 film, The Sandlot, even though he had no training, he explained during an appearance on the TODAY show. Christian also helped by flagging down a driver who called 911.

"I went from peace to being slammed on the deck of the pool, and then just chaos everyone was everywhere," Brad recalled to TODAY on Wednesday. "They were first responders. I heard, 'Daddy, Daddy. Come back, Daddy. You have to be okay.' It was crazy."

Brad was transported to a local hospital and released 24 hours later, according to WBRC. He told the news station that he is "very proud" of his sons and will "be grateful for the rest of my life" after they saved him.

"There's no way, physically, they should have been able to pull a 185-pound man out of the water like that and to know and do what all of them did, perfectly as quickly (as they did)," Brad added to TODAY. "No lack of action, to run as fast as they did. It's God's hands all over it."

RELATED VIDEO: Olympic Swimmer Speaks Out After Hero Coach Saves Her from Drowning Mid-Competition: 'So Grateful'

Yet, Bridon said he knew he needed to save his father's life.

"I was like, I've had some moments with him, with happy, sad and some mad moments, but I'm like, 'I don't want this to be the last moment,'" he said on TODAY.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Brad's wife, Lori Hassig, also shared a Facebook post about the incident last month.