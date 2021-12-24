Joshua Ortiz of Pennsylvania was hit and killed by a bus on the morning of Dec. 21

10-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit by Bus Blocks Away from School: 'Always Had a Smile'

The family of a young Pennsylvania boy is spending the Christmas holiday raising funds for his funeral after he was struck and killed by a bus.

According to Erie Times-News, 10-year-old Joshua Ortiz was hit by a bus while going to school on Tuesday morning. The third grader had been a few minutes late to class and attempted to run across a street when he was hit by the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus, police told the outlet. He was a student at McKinley Elementary School.

"Our hearts are so sad over the tragic passing of Joshua yesterday," the school said in a statement to its Facebook page. "We are so grateful for the outpour of support, prayers, comfort, and extra hugs from our community."

"Please know that our support for Joshua's family and ALL of our McKinley families will not stop over Christmas break and will continue once we are back together on January 3rd," they added. "The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff are our top priority."

The school said counselors and other professionals were on campus to support anyone in need.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, whose office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment, ruled that Ortiz died of accidental blunt force trauma, Go Erie reported.

"EMTA mourns the loss of life and prays the family and those affected are able to find comfort during this difficult time," EMTA Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Peterson, said in a statement following the accident, according to WJET.

In wake of the tragedy, Joshua's mother, April, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her son's funeral costs.

"I am fundraising for my son's funeral; Joshua Ortiz, who got hit this morning and passed away anything will help," she wrote in a description on the donation page.

"I appreciate and thank anybody who is able to help out he was such a happy boy; always had a smile on his face so energetic so [outgoing]," she continued.