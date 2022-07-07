Bodycam footage showed the dramatic rescue of five children and their grandmother as they jumped from a second-story apartment

10-Year-Old Girl Saves Family From Indiana House Fire: 'She Punched Through and Broke the Glass'

A 10-year-old girl is being credited with helping save her siblings and grandmother after a fire tore through their apartment in Indiana early Sunday morning.

Body cameras caught the dramatic rescue from a second-story apartment, where five children, ages three to 13, and their grandmother jumped from a window and into the arms of emergency responders, per NBC station WAVE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities say the young girl broke the window in order to help her family escape.

"She punched through and broke the glass out of the way," Patrolman Nichole Midgett told the outlet. "And then she just started pulling the babies out and all the children jumped out."

Police say they responded to the fire around 1:00 a.m. on July 3.

"Upon arriving, Officers observed that multiple people were trapped in an upstairs apartment, and the staircase was engulfed in flames," they wrote on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the child "began breaking out windows," the authorities "were able to catch each child as they jumped from the windows."

Afterwards, the responding officers "began to fight the blaze until more fire fighters could arrive on scene." Additionally they went inside to make sure nobody else was trapped.

Police told WAVE that they were working crowds at the annual Madison Regatta along the Ohio River nearby.