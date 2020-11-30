10-Year-Old Girl Killed in 'Tragic' Sledding Accident in Colorado

Ayleen Herrera was one of several children who were being pulled on sleds by a pickup truck, the Colorado State Patrol said

A young girl in Colorado was killed in a sledding accident on Friday after she slid beneath the undercarriage of a pickup truck, authorities said.

Ayleen Herrera, 10, was riding on one of four sleds with children onboard, each of which were being towed by a 2018 Ford F250 pickup truck, the Colorado State Patrol said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers described the road, Park County Road 60, as “snow-packed and icy,” and said the sleds were attached to the back of the truck with tow straps.

At one point, one of the four children fell off of their sled, and the driver stopped the car, the CSP said.

Ayleen, however, was unable to stop her own sled, and "slid into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage, and slid underneath the Ford," according to the release. No one else was injured.

A GoFundMe organized by family members has so far raised more than $7,000 for her funeral and medical bills.

RELATED VIDEO: His Wife Was Killed by a Distracted Driver — and He Honored Her Memory by Forgiving Man Who Hit Her

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Ayleen. My daughter and son-in-law lost their 10-year-old daughter in a tragic accident on November 27, 2020,” the page’s organizer wrote.

The CSP identified the truck’s driver as Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas.