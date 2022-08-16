10-Year-Old Boy Still 'in Good Spirits' After Losing Part of His Leg in Shark Attack

Jameson Reeder Jr. was on vacation with his family in Florida when an 8-foot shark bit him

Published on August 16, 2022 01:09 AM
https://www.givesendgo.com/JamesonReeder Jameson Reeder Jr and family
Photo: givesendgo

A 10-year-old boy is "in good spirits" after having a portion of his leg amputated due to a shark attack.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling in a shallow reef in the Florida Keys with his parents, his two brothers, and his sister "when a very traumatic event occurred," the child's uncle Joshua Reeder wrote on Facebook Sunday.

He added that Jameson was attacked by what his family said was an 8-foot bull shark "and took a crushing blow below his knee."

While "screaming" for help, Jameson "miraculously" was able to hang on to a pool noodle "for dear life" until his family drove their boat over to save him and put him aboard. They wrapped his leg to stop the bleeding as the child said, "Jesus will save me," Joshua shared.

https://www.givesendgo.com/JamesonReeder Jameson Reeder Jr and family
givesendgo

Jameson's parents then alerted a nearby boat, which happened to have a nurse on it. The boat was also quicker, helping the family take Jameson back to shore. Once paramedics arrived, he was airlifted to a hospital less than an hour after the incident.

"They had to remove/amputate from just below the knee to save his life as it was not operable from the damage the shark had caused," Joshua shared. "They said the shark made the decision for him and wasn't anything they could do to save it. But his life was spared."

James Miller, a friend of the family, told local Miami news station WSVN, "They had to use five quarts of blood to save him. It's still a miracle he's still alive."

Joshua added that Jameson is currently out of surgery and in recovery, and couldn't help but "share his faith" while in the hospital. Despite the tragedy, he is "in good spirits," he said of his nephew.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the incident to Miami Herald, but did not provide details.

RELATED: Fla. Man Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim Near Tampa

The FWC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A family friend began a campaign with GiveSendGo to raise money for Jameson's recovery and for his family. As of Monday evening, it has raised over $46,096 of its $50,000 goal.

"He's been a great older cousin to me and I feel really sad that he got bit by a shark," his 9-year-old family member, Jemma, told Local 10.

Jameson's attack comes after four people were bitten by sharks in Monroe County in the last four months, per Miami Herald.

