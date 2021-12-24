Brigg Leavitt was a "smart and funny child who loved drawing trucks, had a quiet giggle when he thought of something funny, and was generous beyond belief," according to his family

'Generous' 10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Through Ice at Utah Reservoir During Family Outing

An online fundraiser has been created to help the family of Brigg Leavitt, a 10-year-old boy who died earlier this week after falling through the ice at Utah's Gunnison Bend Reservoir.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office, which did not identify the boy by name, said the incident occurred during a family outing on Monday, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

While at the reservoir, the boy fell through the ice and into the water, per the outlet. Police said that a family member pulled the boy out of the water, who was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Local Fox affiliate KSTU reported that Brigg's father also fell into the water.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tragically, Brigg "did not survive the night," per the GoFundMe, which is raising money to help cover medical expenses.

"Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, including but not limited to performing an ECMO procedure to oxygenate his blood, an x-ray of his lungs, an EEG of his brain, and an ECHO of his heart, Brigg did not survive the night," a family member wrote in a message shared on the online fundraiser. "His kidneys, a heart valve, and eyes were able to be donated."

The boy was also remembered for his generosity.

"Brigg was described as a smart and funny child who loved drawing trucks, had a quiet giggle when he thought of something funny, and was generous beyond belief," uncle Stephen Crookston wrote on the GoFundMe page, before detailing one of the boy's final acts of kindness.

"On the last day of school and the day before the accident, Brigg spent all of the money he had brought for a class auction buying a tree for a little boy and toys for all of his classmates, keeping only a wooden truck for himself," Crookston added.

In an interview with KSTU, the boy's father, Lewis Leavitt, said Brigg's sister is "heartbroken" over her sibling's death.

"They were so close of friends. Their birthday is one day apart. Two years and one day exactly," he told the outlet. "They did everything together."