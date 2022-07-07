After finding a pulse, the boy was transported to a hospital, however "lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful," police said

10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling off 'Floating Play Structure' in Mich. Lake: 'Tragic,' Police Say

A 10-year-old boy has died after falling into the water at Camp Dearborn in Michigan, authorities say.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was unresponsive and "not breathing" after falling off of a "floating play structure," which police also described as "play equipment," according to a series of tweets from Michigan State Police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After first responders from the Milford Fire Department were able to find a carotid pulse the boy was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. However "lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful."

The incident occurred on Wednesday at "Ripping the Waters," an aqua park at Camp Dearborn, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from a City of Dearborn Department spokesperson.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police said that the child's death appears to be "a tragic accident."

A spokesperson for the City of Dearborn expressed their "deepest sympathies" in the wake of the tragedy.

"We are heartbroken and saddened about the tragic incident at the Ripping the Waters aqua park yesterday," Dearborn Parks and Recreation said in its statement to PEOPLE, adding, "The Mayor and the Dearborn City Council send their deepest sympathies to the family."

"The City of Dearborn is doing everything we can to support the Michigan State Police's investigation into the incident," the statement continued.

The aqua park where the boy was fatally injured is operated by a third party, according to Dearborn Parks and Recreation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Detroit Regional Communications Center was alerted to the boy's condition around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, police shared on social media.

Witnesses informed officials that the victim "was on a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake" when he plummeted into the water, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.