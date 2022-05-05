Lazar LaPenna died on Friday during a Little League game which was being coached by his father

Boy Collapses and Dies During His Little League Game a Day After Celebrating His 10th Birthday

Lazar LaPenna, a fourth-grade student with Long Beach Public Schools in New York, died Friday during a baseball game, the district announced.

Lazar "passed away suddenly" at the game, Dr. Jennifer Gallagher, the district's Superintendent of Schools, said in a letter posted on social media.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a tragedy in our school community," Gallagher wrote. "Yesterday, Lazar LaPenna, one of our fourth-grade students at East School, passed away suddenly at a baseball game. I know that the extended La Penna family is well-known in our community and that many of you have likely already heard about this terrible loss."

"This tragedy is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for students and staff, particularly for those who are close to this family," she explained, adding that the district had made a crisis intervention team available for students, parents and school personnel.

While the district did not reveal Lazar's cause of the death, a tribute posted to him on May 2 asked members of the community to wear purple for epilepsy.

In an interview with WABC, Lazar's father, Gregg LaPenna, said his son had been diagnosed with epilepsy — which causes seizures — several years ago.

Gregg, who is also the coach of Lazar's Little League team, said his son celebrated his 10th birthday the day before the incident. Heartbreakingly, he told the outlet, presents are still arriving in the mail for Lazar.

During the game the next day, Gregg said his son had made it to first base when he experienced a seizure episode.

"The last moment I saw was him standing on first, and he turned to me with a smile," he told WABC. "I looked at my scorebook to mark down the hit, and I heard his brother said, 'Lazar's having a seizure,' and I look down, he's laying down on first base. When I saw his face, I knew it wasn't another normal seizure."

Lazar's brother, Gerry, added: "He was a really good kid. He loved everything he did."

While speaking to Newsday, Gregg called his son a "deep soul," and added, "he knew his life was limited, but he always spoke about the future — he was a special kid."

The New York Mets left three bats outside of their clubhouse in tribute to Lazar this week.