10-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Bear in Grandparents' Backyard in Connecticut

“When I looked up, I saw his leg in the bear’s mouth,” the boy’s grandfather recounted

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 08:21 PM
Black bear walking up a gravel driveway in the country, gnats hovering around it
Black bear. Photo: File: Getty

A bear attacked a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut this weekend.

The boy was playing in his grandparents' backyard near a trampoline when the 250-pound bear appeared from the woods near the home, according to local newspaper Republican-American.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said in a statement to PEOPLE that the boy was attacked around 11 a.m. on Sunday. According to the agency, the child's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The boy's grandfather, James Butler, described the attack to the Republican-American.

"I heard him yell 'bear' and when I looked up, I saw his leg in the bear's mouth and the bear trying to drag him across the lawn," Butler told the publication.

The grandfather also said that he wheeled his wheelchair toward the bear, while throwing a metal bar at its head. The bear was eventually scared off by a neighbor who yelled at it while swinging a pipe, Butler explained.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock (6366491k) Black bear Squirty, 13, one of Ben Kilham's cub rehabilitation success stories, keeps an eye on her visitors as she heads back into the woods in Lyme, N.H., . Independent Wildlife Biologist, Ben Kilham, rehabilitates and researches black bears Ben Kilham, Lyme, USA
File: Cheryl Senter/AP/Shutterstock

Once inside the house, Butler said the bear returned and walked right up to the screen door. "We thought he was coming through the screen," Butler told the outlet. "No doubt he was a big threat."

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police, along with Connecticut State Police and DEEP, arrived on the scene, and the bear was euthanized, DEEP told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: 2 Children Killed, Mother Hospitalized After Family Pit Bulls Attack Them Outside Tennessee Home

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries. Butler told the outlet that his grandson had a puncture wound on one thigh, bite marks on one of his feet and ankle, and claw marks on his back.

DEEP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional information nor the boy's current condition.

Related Articles
L-R Top Row: Sue Butler Karnatz, Mary Marshall, James Thompson L-R Bottom Row: Gabriel Torres, Nicole Howard
A Police Officer, a Bride-to-Be and an 'Amazing Mother': Here Are the Victims of the Raleigh Mass Shooting
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
monk seal
60-Year-Old Swimmer Attacked and Injured by a Seal in Hawaii: 'This Poor Woman Was Terrified'
Black Bear
12-Year-Old Bitten by Black Bear During Boy Scout Camping Trip in New York
Camrynn Ray McMichael
11-Year-Old Boy Dies in 'Tragic Freak Accident' While Playing with Fireworks: 'A Great Kid'
A lifeguard climbs a stand to join colleagues at Field Four at Jones Beach State Park
Second Shark Attack Reported in Long Island 12 Hours After Paddleboarder Bitten at Nearby Beach
A 14-year-old, identified as Richard Jones, has been charged as an adult with murder and criminal conspiracy after police say he was the first to hit the man with a cone
Boy, 14, Charged with Murder After Philadelphia Man, 73, Beaten to Death with Traffic Cone
Axel Foster
4-Year-Old Boy's Arm Ripped Off After Trying to Pet Pit Bull at Grandparents' Oklahoma Home
Bully burn victim. Boy's name: Dominick Krankall Photo credits: Courtesy of Krankall Family
Video Shows Kids Playing with Gasoline and Fire Moments Before Connecticut Boy, 6, Was Severely Burned
Monterey, CA, USA - May 2, 2021: People relaxing on the beach, Lovers Point Park ; Shutterstock
Swimmer Sustains 'Significant Injuries' After Being Attacked by a Shark in California
Woman Thrown 15 Feet Into the Air by Bison Identified, Teen Was Close to Death After Severing Femoral Artery
Teen Left Close to Death After Bison Throws Her 15 Feet Into the Air Severing Her Femoral Artery
Mother Forced to Stab Family Dogs to Death As They Attack Her Baby
Mom Forced to Stab Family Pet to Death as 2 Dogs Attacked Her Baby: 'My Daughter Was Going to Die'
Barrett Family, Nick Bostic
'Hero' Ind. Man Who Saved 5 Kids From Burning House: 'I Knew What I Was Risking...But Every Second Counted'
police car lights
Texas Boy, 4, Killed in Vicious Dog Attack: 'We Are Heartbroken,' Police Say
Connecticut Boy, 6, Suffers Third-Degree Burns to His Face After 'Bully' Sets Him on Fire
Connecticut Boy, 6, Suffers Third-Degree Burns to His Face After 'Bully' Sets Him on Fire: Family