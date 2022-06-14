10-Month-Old Baby Dies After Falling Out of Car and Getting Run Over in Virginia: Police

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Roger L Wollenberg/UPI/Shutterstock (12345518c) Prince William County police officers block the entrance to the National Museum of the Marine Corps where shots were fired yesterday in Quantico, Virginia, on October 29, 2010. This is the second time the museum has been targeted. Shots have also been fired at the Pentagon and a military recruiting center over the last two weeks but no one has been injured. Shots fired for second time at Marine Corps museum in Quantico, Virginia, United States - 29 Oct 2010

Credit: FILE: Roger L Wollenberg/UPI/Shutterstock