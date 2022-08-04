10 Miners Trapped Inside Flooded Coal Mine in Mexico After Collapse

Rescue efforts remain underway to save 10 coal miners, who have been trapped since Wednesday

Authorities remain committed to rescuing 10 miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico.

The workers, who officials have not reported having any contact with since the collapse, became trapped Wednesday when they breached a wall to an area filled with water, according to the Associated Press.

After breaching the area around 1:35 p.m., an inner wall collapsed, which flooded the mine, reported the Washington Post.

Undersecretary of Defense Agustín Rádiala Suástegui said Thursday that the miners are trapped in two 200-foot deep mine shafts, per the AP. Each of the shafts is more than half flooded with water, he added.

People work to rescue 10 trapped miners, in the municipality of Sabinas, Mexico, 04 August 2022. The Mexican government confirmed that there are 10 trapped miners and five injured who managed to get out after a collapse in a coal mine in the municipality of Sabinas, in the state of Coahuila, in the north of the country.
Antonio Ojeda/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Thursday, the Security and Citizen Protection Ministry said that five miners were able to escape the collapse, and have all received medical treatment, according to Reuters. The global news agency went on to report that two of the workers have already been discharged from the hospital.

Rescue personnel work at the coal mine where 10 miners were trapped yesterday after a collapse, in the Agujita area, Sabinas municipality, Coahuila state, Mexico, on August 4, 2022. - Rescuers raced Wednesday to free about 10 workers believed to be trapped in a coal mine in northern Mexico, while three others were found alive, authorities said.
MARCOS GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty

Authorities said hundreds of people are involved in rescuing the remaining workers, the AP reported.

To help save the victims, rescuers are attempting to pump water out of the mine, per the news agency.

Rescue personnel work in the area of an accident at a coal mine, following a collapse which left -up to now- nine miners trapped, in the Agujita area, Sabinas municipality, Coahuila state, Mexico, on August 3, 2022.
MARCOS GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty

"With all my soul, I want us to rescue the miners," Lopez Obrador said Thursday at news conference, according to Reuters.

The mine, located in Sabinas, opened earlier this year, per the AP, which reported that the government said they had not received any complaints regarding safety.

Last year, nine miners died in two separate cave-ins in June and July, according to the outlet.

