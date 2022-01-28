10 Injured in Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse, Human Chain Formed to Rescue People from Dangling Bus

A snow-covered Pittsburgh bridge collapsed on Friday morning shortly before President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to speak about infrastructure.



Shortly before 7 a.m., Pitts​​burgh Public Safety issued a warning about a confirmed bridge collapse near Frick Park.



Ten people suffered "minor injuries," Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said at a news conference, noting that there were four vehicles on the bridge at the time of the collapse, according to CNN. Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver and two passengers who were on a bus when the bridge collapsed are among those who were injured, per NBC News. Crews formed a human chain in order to aid in the rescue of those on the bus, which was left dangling off the bridge, reported the Associated Press.

Responders who slipped and fell on the scene are also among those who were injured, according to NBC News.

Jeremy Habowski, who was driving on the bridge at the time of the collapse and unable to stop in time, told CNN the "scariest part was definitely going over the edge."



"There was a gap and my car left the ground," he said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in an update they are looking to make sure "there are no victims under the collapsed bridge."

"I am thankful there are no reported fatalities or critical injuries at this time," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey shared in a statement. "Thank you @PghPublicSafety for the quick response and thank you to the county, state, and federal governments for the cooperation and assistance."

City authorities have said the collapse caused a gas leak, and have warned residents to avoid the area, per the AP. The gas line has since been cut.

Additionally, the Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance, authorities say.

Gov. Tom Wolf said that authorities are "monitoring the situation" and "prepared to provide support as needed."

"We are monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and prepared to provide support as needed. Pittsburgh residents: Please stay safe and continue to avoid the area," he wrote on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is aware of the collapse and is "grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time."

"Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," she wrote on Twitter.

"The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide," she added in a separate tweet.

During a press conference on Friday morning, Mayor Gainey said what happened underscores why infrastructure funding is "so important."