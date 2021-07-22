10 Employees Hospitalized Following Explosion at Ky. Dippin' Dots Factory: 'A Terrible Accident'

A truck was unloading liquid nitrogen at the Paducah facility when the explosion happened, according to authorities

Ten people were injured after an explosion at a Kentucky facility that produces ingredients for Dippin' Dots, according to officials.

The scary incident unfolded on Wednesday at the ice cream facility in Paducah, NBC affiliate WPSD reported.

Paducah Police Department spokeswoman Robin Newberry told the outlet that a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen when the explosion happened.

According to Newberry, the facility is not where Dippin' Dots makes their ice cream, but where ingredients for a third-party company are produced.

At this time, the cause for the explosion remains unknown.

Saint Patrick's Day Dippin' DotsCR: Dippin' Dots Dippin' Dots | Credit: Dippin' Dots

Following the blast, officials with the Paducah Police Department, Paducah Fire Department and other local agencies rushed to the scene, where they found multiple people injured, WPSD reported.

A total of 10 people were transported to local hospitals, despite reportedly being able to walk out of the building on their own, according to the outlet.

Newberry noted to WPSD that five of them were taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, while five others were brought to Baptist Health Paducah. No deaths were reported.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Dippin' Dots confirms that nine of the 10 employees have since been treated and released. One employee is still recovering in the hospital.

"This is a terrible accident, which occurred at our contract manufacturing facility and did not involve our headquarters and ice cream production facility," the statement reads. "At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured. They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers."

"We are working with local officials and have contacted state and federal authorities in preparation for a complete investigation," the statement continues. "We are grateful for the response of first responders who helped on many levels this afternoon."

Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer also released a statement to PEOPLE, saying his "heart is with our employees, especially those injured in [Wednesday's] terrible incident."