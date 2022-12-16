10 Dead, Including 5 Children, in France Apartment Building Fire

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. in the ground floor of the multistory building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon

By
Published on December 16, 2022 09:44 AM
Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 16, 2022.
Photo: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty

An early-morning apartment fire near Lyon, France has killed 10, including five children, and injured at least 14 others, according to multiple reports.

The fire started at around 3 a.m. on the ground floor of a multistory apartment building in the town of Vaulx-en-Velin, according to French authorities, per CNN.

Smoke obscured evacuation routes and forced residents to seek help by exiting outside windows via ladders, which hindered efforts to reach victims, the outlet reported.

"They tried to save as many people as possible, in very difficult conditions," Gérald Darmanin, France's interior minister told reporters. "It's obviously shocking, given the very heavy toll."

Darmanin said the children who were killed ranged in age from 3 to 15.

Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work outside a seven-storey apartment building where five children including a three-year-old were among 10 people killed when a fire broke out in the Mas-Du-Taureau neighbourhood of Vaulx-en-Velin, in the northern outskirts of Lyon, on December 16, 2022
OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty

About 170 firefighters responded to the scene, where flames had engulfed most of the building, stretching to the top three floors, according to BFMTV.

Witnesses described hearing cries from occupants inside the building.

A firefighter vehicle is parked outside a seven-storey apartment building where five children including a three-year-old were among 10 people killed when a fire broke out in in the Mas-Du-Taureau neighbourhood of Vaulx-en-Velin, in the northern outskirts of Lyon, on December 16, 2022
OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty

"There was a dad who was shouting 'My kids, my kids, save my kids,'" a resident named Rida told the news channel. "It's really tragic, it's a shock, my legs are shaking. We all know each other."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The fire, now under investigation, had been extinguished by 6 a.m., according to CNN.

Related Articles
Christmas tree next to fireplace
Fire-Safety Tips for the Holidays: How to Decorate, Celebrate and Avoid Tragedy
Police investigate a fire in the village of Hartland where six people were found dead early Friday morning
Wisc. Man Killed Wife, Children, Stepchildren in Murder-Suicide, Bodies Found in Massive Apartment Fire
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York.
At least 38 Injured After Fire Breaks Out on 20th Floor of N.Y.C. High-Rise Apartment Building
Photo taken on Aug 14, 2022 shows the fire site at a Coptic church in Giza Province, Egypt. At least 41 people were killed and 12 injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Coptic church in Egypt's Giza Province on Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.
At Least 41 Dead in Cairo Church Fire: 'My Heart Broke Watching Them Take Out the Children's Bodies'
FIRE AT WINDSOR CASTLE - Firemen fighting against fire.
Everything to Know About the 1992 Windsor Castle Fire
Philadelphia fatal fire
12 People, Including 8 Children, Killed in Philadelphia Rowhouse Fire: 'Just Devastating'
Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured.
At Least 19 Dead, Including 9 Children, in New York City's Worst Fire in Over 30 Years, Officials Say
Lupe Gomez
Ill. Man Shot Wife and Her 2 Children Before Setting Home on Fire, Turning Gun on Himself
Maryland Apartment Explosion
Explosion at Maryland Apartment Building Leaves 14 Hospitalized, with 3 in 'Serious Condition'
Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured.
Bronx Fire Death Toll Revised to 17, Including 8 Children, as Door Malfunction Is Investigated
Woman Allegedly Sets Brooklyn Apartment on Fire After Argument with Mom, 8 Injured
Woman Allegedly Sets Brooklyn Apartment on Fire After Argument with Her Mother, 8 Injured
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue Dozens in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: ‘It Is a War Zone’  Michael Murphy (left) and Gary Murphy
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue 29 People in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: 'It Is a War Zone'
Asherey Ryan
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make an Arrest
Fla. Woman Thought Dad Drowned as Hurricane Ian Destroyed Home. But He Clang to a Tree for 3 Hours: 'Grateful'. courtesy of Stephanie Downing
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Yamalier Arroyo-Santana, 5; Yarnell Arroyo-Santana, 9 ; Alex Angel Arroyo-Santana, 12
Mom Hospitalized After Philadelphia House Fire Kills Her 3 Kids and Husband, Who 'Died a Hero'
Shoi Caballes
'Wonderful' Mother Dies After Fire Breaks Out at Florida Gas Station, Good Samaritan Helps 2 Kids Escape