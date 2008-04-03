10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

John McCain snags an impressive endorsement, plus more from Ashley Tisdale, Kelly Ripa and others
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I'm honored to have Heidi's support and I want to assure her that I never miss an episode of The Hills, especially since the new season started."

– Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, on getting The Hills' Heidi Montag's youth vote, to Time

"Look at me. Does it look like it?"
Ashley Tisdale, denying rumors that she had breast augmentation, to PEOPLE

"I'm barely a B cup!"
Kristin Bell, responding to a busty accusation, in Cosmopolitan

"We don't communicate. She's 19 and from Utah and has been dancing since birth. I brought up Vince Lombardi and I think she thought it was some kind of ice cream."
Adam Carolla, talking about his junior Dancing with the Stars partner Julianne Hough, on The Tonight Show

"I’m eight years older, 10 pounds heavier and half-an-inch shorter – just in time for HD television."
Kathie Lee Gifford, in announcing her new gig on the Todayshow

"I asked my trainer, 'Can you give me Jessica Biel's butt?' "
Christina Ricci, lamenting the size of her posterior, to U.K. Elle

"I don't like ... things."
Jerry Seinfeld, explaining his philosophy to Conan O'Brien, on Late Night

"[My biggest fear is] that I'll fall for a man who wants a modern, minimalist interior."
Dita Von Teese, on dating and decorating, to The New York Times

"You've got me CRZ8'J"
Live!'s Kelly Ripa, "texting" a message to bewildered cohost Regis Philbin

"I don't want to get slimed, but I am glad to be here."
Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, where she miraculously avoided the green goo, unlike Harrison Ford, Orlando Bloom, Justin Timberlake and Jack Black

