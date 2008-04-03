10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm honored to have Heidi's support and I want to assure her that I never miss an episode of The Hills, especially since the new season started."
– Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, on getting The Hills' Heidi Montag's youth vote, to Time
"Look at me. Does it look like it?"
– Ashley Tisdale, denying rumors that she had breast augmentation, to PEOPLE
"I'm barely a B cup!"
Kristin Bell, responding to a busty accusation, in Cosmopolitan
"We don't communicate. She's 19 and from Utah and has been dancing since birth. I brought up Vince Lombardi and I think she thought it was some kind of ice cream."
– Adam Carolla, talking about his junior Dancing with the Stars partner Julianne Hough, on The Tonight Show
"I’m eight years older, 10 pounds heavier and half-an-inch shorter – just in time for HD television."
– Kathie Lee Gifford, in announcing her new gig on the Todayshow
"I asked my trainer, 'Can you give me Jessica Biel's butt?' "
– Christina Ricci, lamenting the size of her posterior, to U.K. Elle
"I don't like ... things."
– Jerry Seinfeld, explaining his philosophy to Conan O'Brien, on Late Night
"[My biggest fear is] that I'll fall for a man who wants a modern, minimalist interior."
– Dita Von Teese, on dating and decorating, to The New York Times
"I don't want to get slimed, but I am glad to be here."
– Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus, at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, where she miraculously avoided the green goo, unlike Harrison Ford, Orlando Bloom, Justin Timberlake and Jack Black