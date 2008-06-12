10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"A what?"
– Keith Urban, when reporters told him that the baby jumpsuit he was describing was probably a "onesie," at the CMA Music Festival
"Hell, I don't have a six-pack. I got me a pony keg!"
– Pipe salesman and truTV reality star Rooster McConaughey, on how he and little brother Matthew ended up on different career paths. The elder McConaughey's series Black Gold debuts June 18
"It's great for the sex life."
– Angelina Jolie, on being pregnant, to Entertainment Weekly
"They said, 'We had sex and it was awesome.'"
– Kate Hudson, on how her parents explained the birds and the bees, on the Late Show with Conan O'Brien
"Oh, and I burp a lot."
– Carrie Underwood, topping off the list of reasons she doesn't consider herself sexy, to Cosmopolitan
"If I prayed as much as I pluck, I'd be the Dalai Lama."
– Kathie Lee Gifford, on her hair maintenance habits, on the Today show
"Woooo is right!"
– Justin Timberlake, agreeing with the audience as they hollered for his girlfriend, Jessica Biel, on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
"I thought I was going to marry the middle one because his name was Taylor, too."
– Taylor Swift, confessing her childhood crush on the middle brother of the '90s music group Hanson, to GAC network's Celebrity Close Up
"Absolutely. I am a father, and I know best. If there's any question, just ask me."
– Rainn Wilson, on whether father really does know best, to PEOPLE