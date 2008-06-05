10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"She's actually pregnant with twin panda bears, so Brad's going to be bummed out when he finds out they're not his."
– Jack Black, on his Kung Fu Panda costar Angelina Jolie, on TRL
"Aside from Michael, you are my second favorite, girl."
– Sherri Shepherd, giving Janet Jackson rank behind her famous brother, on The View
"I'm still sober!"
– Tatum O'Neal, after being released on bail on drug possession charges, to the New York Post
"If I could have David Archuleta's father and Dina Lohan as my parents, I'd be the biggest star right now."
– Bravo's A-List Awards host Kathy Griffin, to PEOPLE
"And we're not really smoking a big fatty joint from this giant bag of fake weed on live television right this second."
– Seth Rogen, while presenting onstage with his Pineapple Express costar James Franco at the MTV Movie Awards
"This is hands down the biggest, most exciting thing I've ever been involved with in my life. I can only compare it to my Bar Mitzvah."
– Shia LaBeouf, on his first time hosting Saturday Night Live, to Access Hollywood
"Kids, drink responsibly or you'll end up looking like this, not pretty!"
– Lily Allen, on her MySpace blog, the morning after being carried out of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year Awards in London
"I wanna be your boo."
– Anderson Cooper, appealing to Democratic strategist Donna Brazile for the inside scoop on Barack Obama, on CNN
"That's a crate of beer."
– Prince William, conceding to buy his Navy crewmembers the traditional round of drinks after failing to "drop anchor" on his first attempt
"Hey, anyone can remember the truth. You try to remember a good lie – it's almost impossible!"
– Jay Leno, talking about women's lack of appreciation for men's fibbing skills, to William Shatner on The Tonight Show