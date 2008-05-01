10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Madonna defends Miley, plus more from Pete Wentz, Kate Hudson and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"Leave her alone. She's gonna be 16 soon and then 17 and then 18, and then she might show her knees and then what's gonna happen?"
Madonna, defending Miley Cyrus's Vanity Fair photo shoot, to Ryan Seacrest

"I too was a little embarrassed by my recent topless 'scandal' and the subsequent parodies."
Jamie Lee Curtis, musing on the Miley Cyrus scandal, on her blog

"About the time people started thinking I was pregnant!"
– PEOPLE's Most Beautiful cover girl Kate Hudson, on when she quit smoking

"She's kind of like a super-assistant that you can have sex with."
Pete Wentz, dishing on fiancée Ashlee Simpson, to PEOPLE

"Today I set off on my newest project; to grow and maintain an authentic '80s style feathered haircut. ... I'm very excited to bring this amazing look into today's pop culture landscape."
– Newly shorn John Mayer, giving a nod to Michael J. Fox, Shaun Cassidy and other cult stars, on

"I think nerdy stuff is sexy. I like to watch the History Channel and learn about the universe, quantum physics and stuff like that."
A Shot of Love's Tila Tequila, to PEOPLE

"We're going to send Jessica Simpson to the Democratic National Convention."
President Bush, joking with the press about the star, who took flak for being a jinx at boyfriend Tony Romo's Dallas Cowboy games

"As long as they have a driver's license. I don't want to pick them up."
Kim Cattrall, on dating younger men, to Oprah

"Oh my God, I thought you sang twice!"

– Judge Paula Abdul, after mistakenly critiquing American Idol contestant Jason Castro before he sang a

second song

"I really want bubbies – I always have."
Sienna Miller, expressing her desire to have children while at a baby shower for elder sister Savannah, to the U.K. edition of InStyle

