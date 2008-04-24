10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week
"Do I look like I had 10 cheeseburgers or something?"
– A pregnant Ashlee Simpson, in response to Ellen DeGeneres asking whether she was expecting
"This last pregnancy rumor really made me want to go back to the gym. I just didn't like the picture. [I thought,] 'You know what? My stomach is sticking out there! Let me get back on the treadmill and do some sit-ups.' "
– Fergie, explaining her new super-buff bod, in an interview with New York City radio station Z100
"I'm thrilled to be anywhere with high ratings these days."
– President Bush, in making a guest appearance on NBC's top-rated game show Deal or No Deal
"It’s the Easter bunny."
– Minnie Driver, cheekily dodging the question of whom her
unborn baby's father is, to PEOPLE
"I wore no underwear for you and look where it got me!"
– Kate Beckinsale, reneging on her "surprise" for Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson, after he made a crack about her age
"We played laser tag – it was really cool."
– Paris Hilton, on how she spent her "romantic" anniversary with beau Benji Madden, to PEOPLE
"I grew up watching Lindsay. It made me want to do what she does."
– Ali Lohan, on following in her sister's footsteps, to Teen Vogue. The 14-year-old has been shooting an E! reality show with mom Dina, recently began filming a movie and has recorded an album
"That was better than good sex!"
– Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, congratulating Mario and his pro partner Karina Smirnoff on their sexy rumba
"YOU SUCK JUDD APATOW."
– A real Sarah Marshall turns Forgetting Sarah Marshall's ad campaign against its executive producer
"I'm content with 90 percent of me. I like my teeth. Sometimes I wonder if my orthodontist realizes how important he was."
– Carrie Underwood, talking about her body image, to InStyle