10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

Ashlee's eating for two, plus more from Minnie Driver, Carrie Underwood and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Do I look like I had 10 cheeseburgers or something?"
A pregnant Ashlee Simpson, in response to Ellen DeGeneres asking whether she was expecting

"This last pregnancy rumor really made me want to go back to the gym. I just didn't like the picture. [I thought,] 'You know what? My stomach is sticking out there! Let me get back on the treadmill and do some sit-ups.' "
Fergie, explaining her new super-buff bod, in an interview with New York City radio station Z100

"I'm thrilled to be anywhere with high ratings these days."
President Bush, in making a guest appearance on NBC's top-rated game show Deal or No Deal

"It’s the Easter bunny."

Minnie Driver, cheekily dodging the question of whom her

unborn baby's father is, to PEOPLE

"I wore no underwear for you and look where it got me!"
Kate Beckinsale, reneging on her "surprise" for Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson, after he made a crack about her age

"We played laser tag – it was really cool."
Paris Hilton, on how she spent her "romantic" anniversary with beau Benji Madden, to PEOPLE

"I grew up watching Lindsay. It made me want to do what she does."
Ali Lohan, on following in her sister's footsteps, to Teen Vogue. The 14-year-old has been shooting an E! reality show with mom Dina, recently began filming a movie and has recorded an album

"That was better than good sex!"
Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, congratulating Mario and his pro partner Karina Smirnoff on their sexy rumba

"YOU SUCK JUDD APATOW."
– A real Sarah Marshall turns Forgetting Sarah Marshall's ad campaign against its executive producer

"I'm content with 90 percent of me. I like my teeth. Sometimes I wonder if my orthodontist realizes how important he was."
Carrie Underwood, talking about her body image, to InStyle

