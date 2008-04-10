10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week

A word on weddings from B to Z, plus more from Carrie Underwood and other stars
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

"They're a perfect couple. He's got a last name that's just a letter. And she's got no last name. So that's fabulous, that's a perfect melding."
Today's Al Roker, on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's marriage, to PEOPLE

"She's funny – for a girl."
Jason Biggs, on his Bride Wars costar Kate Hudson, to PEOPLE

"There was a little Republican who scared me."
Rosie O'Donnell, explaining The View's office politics, on the Martha Stewart Show

"I think the thing I miss most about The Price Is Right is the applause. I retract that, the thing I miss most about The Price Is Right is the money.
– Retired host Bob Barker, to PEOPLE

"You don't hate the mosquito. You just want it out of your face."
Simon Cowell, explaining his relationship with Ryan Seacrest, on Larry King Live

"I don't know anything about [a wedding]."
Solange Knowles, keeping quiet about any nuptials between sister Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to PEOPLE

"Hosting the MTV Movie Awards is like a party, but without having to do beer runs in your mom's minivan. We do beer runs in Will Smith's four-story motor home."
Mike Myers, on his upcoming gig at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards

"I open my big fat mouth sometimes, and it gets me in trouble."
Carrie Underwood, to concertgoers, after revealing earlier this week that she and Chace Crawford had broken up via text message

"That's what I enjoy doing with Brad – is gloating."
George Clooney, on his favorite pastime with fellow prankster (and non-Oscar winner) Brad Pitt

"I'd like to try to say something to those people, and inspire them in some way, shape or form. And then, hopefully get a deal with Jenny Craig out of it."
Adam Carolla, who said he lost 20 lbs. on Dancing with the Stars, on why he turned sincere in his exit speech, telling viewers to embrace their fears

By People Staff