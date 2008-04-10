10 Best Celeb Quotes of the Week
"They're a perfect couple. He's got a last name that's just a letter. And she's got no last name. So that's fabulous, that's a perfect melding."
– Today's Al Roker, on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's marriage, to PEOPLE
"She's funny – for a girl."
– Jason Biggs, on his Bride Wars costar Kate Hudson, to PEOPLE
"There was a little Republican who scared me."
– Rosie O'Donnell, explaining The View's office politics, on the Martha Stewart Show
"I think the thing I miss most about The Price Is Right is the applause. I retract that, the thing I miss most about The Price Is Right is the money.
– Retired host Bob Barker, to PEOPLE
"You don't hate the mosquito. You just want it out of your face."
– Simon Cowell, explaining his relationship with Ryan Seacrest, on Larry King Live
"I don't know anything about [a wedding]."
– Solange Knowles, keeping quiet about any nuptials between sister Beyoncé and Jay-Z, to PEOPLE
"Hosting the MTV Movie Awards is like a party, but without having to do beer runs in your mom's minivan. We do beer runs in Will Smith's four-story motor home."
– Mike Myers, on his upcoming gig at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards
"I open my big fat mouth sometimes, and it gets me in trouble."
– Carrie Underwood, to concertgoers, after revealing earlier this week that she and Chace Crawford had broken up via text message
"That's what I enjoy doing with Brad – is gloating."
– George Clooney, on his favorite pastime with fellow prankster (and non-Oscar winner) Brad Pitt
"I'd like to try to say something to those people, and inspire them in some way, shape or form. And then, hopefully get a deal with Jenny Craig out of it."
– Adam Carolla, who said he lost 20 lbs. on Dancing with the Stars, on why he turned sincere in his exit speech, telling viewers to embrace their fears